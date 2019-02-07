Log in
Insurance Industry Veteran Burke F. Hayes Joins Altus Partners, Inc. Board of Directors

02/07/2019 | 02:22pm EST

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Partners, a fee-based property and casualty insurance brokerage firm serving individuals, families and corporations, announced today that Burke F. Hayes has joined its board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Altus Partners)

Hayes, a respected leader of the insurance industry, is the former president of BF Saul Insurance, an independent insurance brokerage based in Washington, D.C. During his tenure at Saul, he successfully managed a seasoned team of professionals serving public and private clients in the development of conventional and alternative insurance solutions including captives, risk retention, and risk purchasing groups.  

"We are thrilled to have Burke join our board," said Charlie Wilmerding, President of Altus Partners, Inc. "Burke's experience and keen understanding of all aspects of the property/casualty insurance market will be invaluable to us as we continue on our mission of disrupting the industry by providing clients with uniquely objective counsel and unparalleled service."

"I'm very excited to be joining Altus's board. The firm's commitment to eliminate commission from all insurance transactions gives clients the long-overdue leverage to better manage their insurance and risk-related expenses," Hayes added. "Altus is well-positioned to make a big and positive impact on the insurance business. I look forward to contributing in any way I can."

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Hayes has served on the Board of Trustees of Sibley Memorial Hospital, Mater Dei School and various other non-profit organizations.

About Altus Partners, Inc.
Since its founding in 1997, Altus Partners has provided comprehensive property/casualty insurance services to individuals, families, and corporations throughout the U.S. and around the world. Through its two operating divisions, Altus Corporate Risk and Altus Private Risk, the firm is committed to providing clients with the power of objectivity by eliminating commission and the conflicts that come with it wherever possible.

Please visit Altus Partners, Inc., Altus Corporate Risk and Altus Private Risk for additional information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-industry-veteran-burke-f-hayes-joins-altus-partners-inc-board-of-directors-300791951.html

SOURCE Altus Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
