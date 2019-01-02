Log in
Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Defending Construction Claims

01/02/2019 | 08:00pm CET

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines trending claims and insurance issues.

The episode discusses New York state labor laws and how they pertain to litigating claims involving construction accidents and injuries.

The podcast features Attorneys Peter Read and Jay Rava, shareholders and co-chairs, New York Construction and Labor Law Practice Group at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman and Goggin. Mr. Read focuses on defending owners and contractors in construction accident cases involving the New York Labor Law and Industrial Code, while Mr. Rava defends New York Labor Law matters on behalf of real estate developers, general contractors and sub-contractors.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman and Goggin is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
