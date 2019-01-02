Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Defending Construction Claims

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have
released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series
that examines trending claims and insurance issues.
The episode discusses New York state labor laws and how they pertain to
litigating claims involving construction accidents and injuries.
The podcast features Attorneys Peter Read and Jay Rava, shareholders and
co-chairs, New York Construction and Labor Law Practice Group at
Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman and Goggin. Mr. Read focuses on
defending owners and contractors in construction accident cases
involving the New York Labor Law and Industrial Code, while Mr. Rava
defends New York Labor Law matters on behalf of real estate developers,
general contractors and sub-contractors.
