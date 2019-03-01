Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Home Modifications and Their Effect on Claims

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have
released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series
that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal
perspective.
This episode discusses modifications made to homes to accommodate
individuals with disabilities —their costs, what revisions can be made
and their impact on insurance claims.
The podcast features expert service provider Dan Thompson, president and
chief executive officer, DeeGee
Rehabilitation Technologies with offices in Arizona and Ontario,
Canada. Mr. Thompson is a registered rehabilitation and vocational
professional, as well as a certified life care planner. His company
provides expert opinions to insurance carriers, attorneys and medical
professionals.
DeeGee
Rehabilitation Technologies is a qualified member of Best's
Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, including Expert
Service Providers, a claims industry resource that has featured
qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and
expert service providers since 1929.
Listen or subscribe to the Insurance
Law Podcast.
