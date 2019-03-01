Log in
Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Home Modifications and Their Effect on Claims

03/01/2019 | 12:47pm EST

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode discusses modifications made to homes to accommodate individuals with disabilities —their costs, what revisions can be made and their impact on insurance claims.

The podcast features expert service provider Dan Thompson, president and chief executive officer, DeeGee Rehabilitation Technologies with offices in Arizona and Ontario, Canada. Mr. Thompson is a registered rehabilitation and vocational professional, as well as a certified life care planner. His company provides expert opinions to insurance carriers, attorneys and medical professionals.

DeeGee Rehabilitation Technologies is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, including Expert Service Providers, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
