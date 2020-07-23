Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurance Office of America to Automate Sales Operations with Applied Epic for Salesforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Insurance Office of America has selected Applied Epic for Salesforce, a sales solution built specifically for the insurance industry on the Salesforce Platform and available on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Applied Epic for Salesforce will enable Insurance Office of America to enhance their lead and opportunity management while simultaneously maintaining back-office automation.

“Prior to Applied Epic for Salesforce, our sales team and CSRs were working in two different systems, causing a lack of visibility between the two teams and time wasted rekeying data into each system,” said Bruce Eades, regional president, Insurance Office of America. “Applied Epic for Salesforce will connect our sales organization and provide access to the data needed to manage sales from opportunity to win to servicing, driving shorter sales cycles and a stronger book of business.”

Applied Epic for Salesforce is built natively on the Salesforce Platform to automate the front office workflows of independent insurance agencies and brokerages. Applied Epic for Salesforce integrates Salesforce with Applied Epic, the world’s most widely-used agency management system, allowing producers and servicing staff to work together via the automated bi-directional transfer of data, documents and activity notifications between the systems. Front office functionality includes CRM, lead/pipeline management, customer marketing and renewal opportunities, as well as native Salesforce functionality and access to the Salesforce AppExchange. Built 100% natively on the Salesforce Platform, the application works across several Salesforce clouds, with enhanced capabilities specifically for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) for Insurance.

“In today’s digital age, agencies are looking to technology to bring smarter more efficient processes across all roles in the agency, not just traditional servicing roles,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Epic for Salesforce will provide Insurance Office of America with the power to align sales, marketing, and services, enabling them to move customers and prospects through the insurance lifecycle.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm
Applied Systems
lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BRACES FOR DEEPER 737 PRODUCTION CUT THROUGH 2022 : Cnbc
RE
10:07aTEGRA MEDICAL : Executive to Serve on Rodman Media's ODT Advisory Board
PR
10:06aALLEGION : Q2 Quarterly Report
PU
10:06aBOEING : Secures Aircraft Finance Germany Order for Two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters
PU
10:06aCPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : 1H 2020 earnings update
PU
10:06aIPL PLASTICS : Earnings Advisory Notice Q2 2020
PU
10:06aALMADEN MINERALS : July 23rd,2020 Almaden Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10:06aWto dg- selection process, candidates and timeline
PU
10:06aCloud-Native Data Protection Provider Trilio Achieves 300%+ Growth in 1H 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:05aSONY : AP, Sony reach deal for new still and digital cameras
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4GOLD : Gold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
5BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group