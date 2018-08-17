Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurance Reps Sold School Head Susie Osborne "Useless" Lloyd’s of London Policy Despite Better Options, Lawsuit Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susie Osborne, the beloved founder and director of  Hawai’i Island’s Kua o Ka La New Century Charter School, is taking on a network of affiliated agents, brokers, and adjusters tied to Lloyd’s of London after they allegedly sold her a useless Lloyd’s certificate of home insurance when better options were available, and then illegally denied her coverage after her home burned to the ground, according to a new lawsuit filed by Foster Law Offices.

“Lloyd’s of London, along with another unlicensed and unregistered company calling itself Affirmative Risk Management (ARM) and others were intent on denying Ms. Osborne’s claims for the loss of her home without proper investigation and without ever setting foot on her property. The alleged deceptive practices and bad faith conduct towards Susie and numerous other homeowners in Puna is grossly unfair and irresponsible. Even more troubling is the fact that Susie could have obtained better coverage and a better policy through the Hawaii Property Insurance Association that carried with it the regulatory oversight of the State protecting its insureds like Susie and promptly paying claims,” said Jeffrey Foster, a Hawai’i attorney representing Osborne.

Osborne allegedly was never told of the HPIA option by her local insurance agent, according to the lawsuit, the third lawsuit filed against Lloyd’s by Foster Law Offices in recent weeks. Not only has Osborne been forced to deal with losing her home and having Lloyd’s illegally deny her claim, but she has also lost two of her pet cats in the fire.

Osborne, a lifelong practitioner of “living pono,” which loosely means “acting righteously toward others and the environment,” realized her hard-earned dream in 2002 of bringing educational opportunities to Big Island children when she co-founded the Kua O Ka La New Century Public Charter School on 600 acres of historic coastal land, 40 acres of which comprised some of the most ancient Hawai’ian villages in existence.

This sacred landscape, known to locals as Pu’ala’a, served as the backdrop for sixteen beautifully memorable years during which Osborne served as the Head of School at the location, presiding over a dedicated staff committed to teaching children enrolled in grades kindergarten through high school.

Heartbreakingly, on July 12, 2018, the devastation wrought by Kilauea claimed the school. Still, even amid her own displacement and loss, Osborne prioritized the uninterrupted continuation of the traumatized children’s schooling, now at several safe locations, because she sensed the community’s need to return to, at least, some modicum of normalcy following the many personal tragedies.

Dozens upon dozens of homeowners impacted by the Kilauea Volcano eruption who were allegedly mistreated, deceived, or ignored by Lloyd’s have reached out to Foster.

A copy of lawsuit can be found at  PunaClaims.com. Homeowners seeking further information can reach Foster by visiting PunaClaims.com or calling 808-348-7800.

CONTACT:

K.B. Forbes 202.320.1212 text or call
kb@kbforbes.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pL-Carnitine - Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2018 featuring Ajinomoto AminoScience, Lonza, Northeast Pharma, Kaiyuan Hengtai Pharma, ChengDa Pharma, and Liaoning Koncepnutra - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:38pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : House of Fraser owed £1bn to creditors including Liam Gallagher's label
AQ
02:37pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pAT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Georgia (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Minnesota (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pAPPLIED MATERIALS : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Montana (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pFIRST DATA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Pennsylvania (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pBANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in South Carolina (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pFEDERAL SIGNAL : Contracts Awarded by Agencies in California (Aug. 17)
AQ
02:37pDEPARTMENT 13 INTERNATIONAL : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Wyoming (Aug. 17)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.