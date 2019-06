China hopes to attract more foreign firms to invest and establish insurance institutions in the country, the association said in a statement released at a regular briefing by the banking and insurance regulator.

The total assets of China's insurance industry reached 18.3 trillion yuan (£2.10 trillion) as of end-2018, with premiums totalling 3.8 trillion yuan, according to the association's statement.

