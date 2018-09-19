Log in
InsureTech Connect 2018 Pre-Conference Workshop to Focus on Customer Acquisition

09/19/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct to PolicyHolder (DTPH), a leading customer acquisition, conversion, retention, and management solutions provider, is pleased to announce registration is available now for an important pre-conference workshop, “Customer Acquisition is the New Battlefield,” taking place on Monday, October 1 at the MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas just prior to the opening of this year’s InsureTech Connect event. 

Nick Doyle, CEO of DTPH
Nick Doyle, CEO of DTPH


“Customer acquisition is one of the most important factors in the success of any business across industries,” said Nick Doyle, CEO of DTPH. “For insurance companies, proactively planning for customer acquisition is critical. Insurers need a distribution strategy that ties into customer acquisition efforts so as to best match product to customers in channels and ecosystems to which they are already accustomed. Driving down customer acquisition cost while driving up sales will put progressive insurers in a more competitive position going into 2019 and beyond.”

“Customer Acquisition is the New Battlefield” is offered as part of the pre-conference workshop program at InsureTech Connect, the world’s largest insurtech event. Speakers from DTPH, Google, and Haven Life will offer insights into how insurance buying patterns are changing, ways a direct to policyholder solution can improve conversion rates across lines of business, and how such an approach differs from traditional customer acquisition efforts. Additionally, presenters will take questions from the audience and prescribe best practices for those prioritizing customer acquisition in 2019.  

This session is designed specifically for managing general agencies (MGAs), brokers, or insurance companies with products which may be suited to alternative instead of traditional distribution channels. There will be three identical sessions on Oct 1st at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. local time in Las Vegas.

More information about the company’s products and services is available at www.directtopolicyholder.com, and registration for “Customer Acquisition is the New Battlefield” can be completed here: https://insuretechconnect.com/dtph-2018-itc-workshop-registration/.

About Direct to PolicyHolder (DTPH)
Direct to PolicyHolder (DTPH) provides a modular suite of cloud-based, insurance customer acquisition, conversion, retention, and management solutions. By leveraging integrated direct response marketing protocols, advanced analytics and attribution modeling, DTPH enables profitable policyholder acquisition, improved operational efficiencies, sub-25 percent loss ratios, and coverage in three minutes or less with 24x7x365 availability. For more details, please visit www.directtopolicyholder.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859-803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49b95744-0428-4ef7-bba1-35df88cdffbe

DTPH_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
