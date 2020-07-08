Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:31am EDT

U.S. Insurer Allstate Corp said on Tuesday it will buy National General Holdings Corp for about $4 billion (£3.18 billion) in cash, scaling up its auto insurance business at a time when the coronavirus has crushed traffic on roads and reduced claims.

National General's shareholders will receive $32 per share in cash and closing dividends of $2.50 per share for each share held. This would imply a total deal value of $3.92 billion and a premium of about 69% to National General's Tuesday close, Reuters calculations showed.

New York-based National General lists automobile insurance as its chief business, and offers services in personal auto, recreational vehicle, motorcycle and commercial auto businesses.

Allstate, which is also one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said in April that it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers as many Americans were driving about 40% to 55% less due to stay-at-home orders.

Allstate said the deal is expected to close in early 2021 and will add to its adjusted earnings per share and return-on-equity beginning the first year.

The deal has been approved by National General's board, the U.S. insurer said, adding that it included a breakup fee of $132.5 million.

"Acquiring National General accelerates Allstate's strategy to increase market share in personal property-liability and significantly expands our independent agent distribution," Allstate Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson said.

The deal comes as the coronavirus crisis caused asset stress among insurers in North America, with ratings agencies assessing that the adverse impact of the pandemic for insurers will take some time to manifest.

Ardea Partners was the financial adviser to Allstate, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised National General.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.47% 1.725 End-of-day quote.-17.07%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. -2.34% 20.41 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION -3.13% 92.65 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aInsurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln
RE
12:30aSALMAR : Approval for conversion of development licenses for the Ocean Farm 1 project
AQ
12:28aAIRASIA : in trading halt after auditor notes 'going concern' doubts
RE
12:26aAIRASIA : in trading halt after auditor notes 'going concern' doubts
RE
12:20aSilver One Announces Fully Subscribed $9,000,000 Financing
NE
12:18aSOFTBANK : Main events scheduled for Thursday, July 9
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS "GLOBAL GOAL : Unite for Our Future" Special in China
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group