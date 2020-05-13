Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Insurer Brit and Google Cloud to launch first digital Lloyd's syndicate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Google Cloud logo outside of the Google Cloud computing unit's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California

Insurance company Brit and Google Cloud are together launching the first digital Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL] syndicate, accessible from anywhere and at any time.

As commercial insurance market Lloyd's pushes its 99 syndicate members towards more digital trading in a move accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, Brit plans to launch its Ki digital syndicate next year.

"Recent events have demonstrated the importance of electronic trading and I expect Ki to be at the forefront of the accelerated transition in how the Lloyd's market transacts business," Brit Chief Executive Matthew Wilson said on Wednesday.

Insurers are also in a race to team up with tech giants such as Google to make their products easier to buy.

Brit said that brokers would be able to place insurance business more quickly using Ki, which will provide automatic price quotes through a proprietary algorithm developed with University College London.

Google Cloud will provide "enterprise grade" cloud technology to the syndicate, Brit's statement said.

John Neal, Chief Executive of Lloyd's, said the digital syndicate launch was a "first for Lloyd's and paves the way for others to follow".

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aWhat's Good for Investment Banks Isn't Necessarily Good for Investment Bankers -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05:36aVietnam to stop considering new airlines establishment due to COVID-19
RE
05:35aEmirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities
RE
05:35aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 01 of 2020 - Suspension of Fresh Notes Issuance to Public & Employees/ Ex Employees on Eid ul Fitr 2020
PU
05:34aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:31aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:30aSunak says it is too soon to talks about post-COVID spending cuts
RE
05:28aEurozone's Factories Slashed Output in March
DJ
05:25aInsurer Brit and Google Cloud to launch first digital Lloyd's syndicate
RE
05:20aChina says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group