Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Insurer L&G calls for action to lower emissions from British buildings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:29am EDT
The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London

Legal & General called on Friday for the British government to introduce tighter building regulations to reduce carbon emissions in order to reach its net zero target by 2050.

Britain said this week it would spend 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) on improving the energy efficiency of homes and public buildings, as part of a 30 billion pound package to head off an unemployment crisis.

Investors globally have become increasingly vocal in pushing for changes in the way countries and companies respond to the risks of climate change.

L&G, a major investor in real estate and infrastructure and one of Britain's largest insurers, set out its proposals in an open letter to the government.

The insurer said that Britain should restore net zero carbon standards for new homes, legislate to improve transparency on how much energy is used by commercial buildings, and incentivise businesses to reach net zero targets through renewable energy,

"Whilst government may be focused on its 'build, build, build' agenda, it must not lose sight of how this - if not regulated appropriately - will have an irreversible impact on climate change," L&G said in the letter.

The European Union has put fighting climate change at the heart of its 750 billion euro fund to aid recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

L&G said that all homes it builds would be capable of operating at net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

It is also expanding its engagement with companies on climate change to the steel and cement sectors, which it said were crucial in reducing emissions in building materials.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56aItaly's Armani returned to sales growth in 2019
RE
06:56aChina Auto Sales Bounce Back From Worst-Ever Quarter -- Update
DJ
06:53aFutures recede as COVID-19 case tally hits another record
RE
06:35aNew Release! EaseUS Launches a Full-Featured but Lightweight Screen Recorder to Record Screen, Audio, Webcam and Gameplay
SE
06:31aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : We must defend ourselves against introduction of virus from abroad
PU
06:29a?THE ULTIMATE HOLD? : Why Disney has investors stuck in place
RE
06:29aInsurer L&G calls for action to lower emissions from British buildings
RE
06:21aSP CONFEDERATION OF INDUSTRY OF CZECH REPUBL : Firms short of contracts, won't make redundancies - survey
PU
06:18aBritain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks
RE
06:14aS.Africa's banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
5TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group