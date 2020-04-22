Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurers Hiscox and Beazley estimate up to $345 million of COVID-19 claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Hiscox and Beazley are bracing to pay up to $345 million (280.53 million pounds) in aggregate to settle claims arising from travel, events and mass gatherings cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, the specialist insurers said on Wednesday.

Hiscox said it expected to pay up to $175 million to settle claims if disruption from the pandemic that has put billions of people on lockdown lasted more than six months.

This sum would reduce to up to $150 million if the disruption lasted six months or less.

Fellow Lloyds of London syndicate member Beazley said it faced $170 million of losses, net of reinsurance, in an early estimate announced separately on Wednesday.

Both insurers said they had received applications from small companies looking to claim on their business interruption policies, but most of these policies did not provide appropriate cover for measures taken in response to a global pandemic.

Hiscox said a number of UK policyholders had disputed their lack of cover and it would look to work with the industry, regulators and customers to "seek means of expediting resolution through range of independent mechanisms."

"Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greatercertainty for customers," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Beazley, which also reported a $55 million loss in the first quarter due to the sharp selloff in financial markets, said it would respond quickly to claims from bespoke policyholders who had some degree of pandemic protection.

It also said it had been communicating with brokers on possible changes to its risk appetite based on its expectations for the future.

"There are different opportunities and potential threats emerging as we continue to underwrite in 2020, and at this stage it is difficult to determine the overall impact of these on the growth of our well-balanced book," Beazley said.

By Sinead Cruise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEAZLEY PLC -4.75% 348.2 Delayed Quote.-34.10%
HISCOX LIMITED 1.05% 806.4 Delayed Quote.-44.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : HSBC lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
03:40aCISCO : launches $2.5 billion resiliency programme
AQ
03:40aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:39aDRAX : UK's Drax sees 60 million pound coronavirus hit, higher bad debts
RE
03:39aHAVILA SHIPPING : Financial calendar
AQ
03:38aUNITE : Housing group Unite sees 20% hit as students cancel for summer term
RE
03:38aVorteil, nicht zum Euroraum zu gehören
PU
03:38aXLMEDIA : 2019 Financial Statements
PU
03:38aGLOBALDATA : Top 10 global M&A legal advisers in construction sector in Q1 2020, revealed by GlobalData
PU
03:37aTUV RHEINLAND : Cements Chemical Management Lead With Approval for ZDHC Level 3 MRSL 2.0 Conformance Testing and Certification
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group