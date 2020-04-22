Insurers Hiscox and Beazley estimate up to $345 million of COVID-19 claims

Hiscox said it expected to pay up to $175 million to settle claims if disruption from the pandemic that has put billions of people on lockdown lasted more than six months.

This sum would reduce to up to $150 million if the disruption lasted six months or less.

Fellow Lloyds of London syndicate member Beazley said it faced $170 million of losses, net of reinsurance, in an early estimate announced separately on Wednesday.

Both insurers said they had received applications from small companies looking to claim on their business interruption policies, but most of these policies did not provide appropriate cover for measures taken in response to a global pandemic.

Hiscox said a number of UK policyholders had disputed their lack of cover and it would look to work with the industry, regulators and customers to "seek means of expediting resolution through range of independent mechanisms."

"Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greatercertainty for customers," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Beazley, which also reported a $55 million loss in the first quarter due to the sharp selloff in financial markets, said it would respond quickly to claims from bespoke policyholders who had some degree of pandemic protection.

It also said it had been communicating with brokers on possible changes to its risk appetite based on its expectations for the future.

"There are different opportunities and potential threats emerging as we continue to underwrite in 2020, and at this stage it is difficult to determine the overall impact of these on the growth of our well-balanced book," Beazley said.

By Sinead Cruise