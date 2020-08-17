Insurers encouraged to independently obtain information on technical inspections under OSAGO policies issued during pandemic

The information on technical inspection passed by the policyholder shall be submitted to the database by the employees conducting the inspection. They must do it no later than twenty four hours after the inspection was completed.

Car owners were allowed to conclude an OSAGO contract without a diagnostic certificate due to pandemic-related restrictions. If that is the case, the policyholder has to pass the technical inspection within a month after the restrictions in the region are lifted, and also no later than 31 October 2020. If the car owner fails to do so, the insurer will have the right of a recourse claim, that is, to recover the insurance indemnity paid to the policyholder in case an insured event occurs.

