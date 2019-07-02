Insuretech Division of HealthCare.com Releases New Dental and Vision Products

Plans can be added to a short term health insurance application purchase using one-click technology

HealthCare.com’s insuretech division, Pivot Health, announces its new Brilliant DentalTM plans, two dental insurance plans and a vision insurance program which can be added to any short term medical health plan sale with no separate application.

Dental coverage, which is underwritten by Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, has rolled out in 23 states and vision coverage is an add-on option in 21 states.

Brilliant DentalTM plans offer access to over 300,000 nationally credentialed PPO network dental offices. Plan features include no waiting periods, routine cleanings paid at 100% and some benefit increases each year for consecutive coverage.

In addition to dental insurance, consumers can add a vision plan to their purchase. The plan has one of the largest national networks of independent eye doctors providing access to more than 37,000 eye doctors. There is one covered eye exam every year and in-network exams, lenses and frames are covered in full after copays and maximums.

“Dental insurance is the most coveted benefit by employees according to numerous surveys, and self-pay insurance buyers are no different. Pivot Health wanted to give consumers and agents a new benefit that helps complete an overall health plan portfolio,” said Jeff Smedsrud, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pivot Health. “With one click, web visitors can add the benefits to their shopping cart and check out within minutes.”

About Pivot Health (a HealthCare.com company)

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals that have managed over $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with several national carriers. Pivot Health was acquired by HealthCare.com, the nation’s largest privately-owned search-and-compare health insurance shopping platform. For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com and www.healthcare.com.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York are part of a family of companies collectively operating under the holding company Renaissance Health Service Corporation.

