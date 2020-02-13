Insuretech Tinubu Square Raises 15M Capital Investments

Current investors Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance provide additional fuel for increased ambition

Tinubu Square, the market leader for enterprise software solutions to Credit and Surety Insurers, announces an additional investment of €15M by New York-based Long Arc Capital and the French investment bank Bpifrance.

Advancing Tinubu Square’s Strategic Goals

In 2018, Tinubu Square launched a 5-year strategic plan to expand its global footprint and propel innovation.

“The early results of our 5-year plan have already been extremely successful,” said Jérôme Pezé, CEO. “In just two years, we have more than doubled our annual recurring software revenue.”

“We have a clear vision of what we need to do to achieve our goals over the next three years,” added Olivier Placca, Deputy CEO. “Our teams, our shareholders and our partners are all aligned and committed to our mission.”

Tinubu Square intends to use the additional €15M of capital to target high growth international markets for Credit Insurance and Surety software.

An ambition supported by Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance

At the end of 2017, Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance invested €53M in Tinubu Square. (announcement of October 2017).

Long Arc Capital has significant experience in partnering with entrepreneurs to build category-leading businesses.

“The Tinubu team has performed incredibly well over the last few years,” said Vincent Fleury, Tinubu Board Member and a Partner of Long Arc Capital. “The business is now poised to become the market-leading enabler of digital transformations for the Credit and Surety Insurance industries. With this additional capital, we expect Tinubu will achieve new levels of success in the U.S. as well as in the rest of the world.”

Bpifrance, invested in Tinubu Square since 2011, continues to demonstrate its mission as a long-term stakeholder enabling entrepreneurial projects to deliver their full potential. Nicolas Herschtel, Deputy Managing Director of Large Venture, the Growth fund of Bpifrance, applauded Tinubu Square’s international development which, according to him, is a wonderful example of world-leading technology originating from France.

About Long Arc Capital

Long Arc Capital LP (“Long Arc”) is a NY-based private equity firm dedicated to building and scaling breakthrough businesses. Founded in 2016, Long Arc has six Partners with significant investing and operating experience. The firm has a philosophy of “active ownership” and partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build successful businesses.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses – at every stage of their development – through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra-financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).

For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse

About Tinubu Square – www.tinubu.com - @TinubuGroup

Founded in 2000, Tinubu Square is the enabler of the Credit Insurance & Surety digital transformation. Tinubu Square provides across the globe SaaS solutions and services to Credit & Surety Insurers that enable them to reduce significantly their exposure to risk as well as their financial, operational and technical costs with best-in-class technology solutions and services. Tinubu Square has built an ecosystem of customers in over 20 countries worldwide and has a global presence with offices in Paris, London, New York, Montreal, Mumbai and Singapore.

