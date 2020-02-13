Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insuretech Tinubu Square Raises 15M Capital Investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:01am EST

Current investors Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance provide additional fuel for increased ambition

Tinubu Square, the market leader for enterprise software solutions to Credit and Surety Insurers, announces an additional investment of €15M by New York-based Long Arc Capital and the French investment bank Bpifrance.

Advancing Tinubu Square’s Strategic Goals

In 2018, Tinubu Square launched a 5-year strategic plan to expand its global footprint and propel innovation.

“The early results of our 5-year plan have already been extremely successful,” said Jérôme Pezé, CEO. “In just two years, we have more than doubled our annual recurring software revenue.”

“We have a clear vision of what we need to do to achieve our goals over the next three years,” added Olivier Placca, Deputy CEO. “Our teams, our shareholders and our partners are all aligned and committed to our mission.”

Tinubu Square intends to use the additional €15M of capital to target high growth international markets for Credit Insurance and Surety software.

An ambition supported by Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance

At the end of 2017, Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance invested €53M in Tinubu Square. (announcement of October 2017).

Long Arc Capital has significant experience in partnering with entrepreneurs to build category-leading businesses.

The Tinubu team has performed incredibly well over the last few years,” said Vincent Fleury, Tinubu Board Member and a Partner of Long Arc Capital. “The business is now poised to become the market-leading enabler of digital transformations for the Credit and Surety Insurance industries. With this additional capital, we expect Tinubu will achieve new levels of success in the U.S. as well as in the rest of the world.”

Bpifrance, invested in Tinubu Square since 2011, continues to demonstrate its mission as a long-term stakeholder enabling entrepreneurial projects to deliver their full potential. Nicolas Herschtel, Deputy Managing Director of Large Venture, the Growth fund of Bpifrance, applauded Tinubu Square’s international development which, according to him, is a wonderful example of world-leading technology originating from France.

About Long Arc Capital

Long Arc Capital LP (“Long Arc”) is a NY-based private equity firm dedicated to building and scaling breakthrough businesses. Founded in 2016, Long Arc has six Partners with significant investing and operating experience. The firm has a philosophy of “active ownership” and partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build successful businesses.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses – at every stage of their development – through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra-financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).

For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse

About Tinubu Square www.tinubu.com - @TinubuGroup

Founded in 2000, Tinubu Square is the enabler of the Credit Insurance & Surety digital transformation. Tinubu Square provides across the globe SaaS solutions and services to Credit & Surety Insurers that enable them to reduce significantly their exposure to risk as well as their financial, operational and technical costs with best-in-class technology solutions and services. Tinubu Square has built an ecosystem of customers in over 20 countries worldwide and has a global presence with offices in Paris, London, New York, Montreal, Mumbai and Singapore.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aNissan slashes full-year profit forecast after sales slump
RE
03:22aNissan slashes full-year profit forecast after sales slump
RE
03:21aDUKE ENERGY : 5
PU
03:21aANTERO MIDSTREAM : 10-k
PU
03:21aDUKE ENERGY : 4
PU
03:21aALTUS STRATEGIES : Ground Magnetic Survey at Tabakorole Gold Project, Southern Mali
PU
03:21aARCUS ASA : Fourth quarter results 2019 (corrected version)
PU
03:21aREAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS : Announcement of Placing Programme and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03:21aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Share buyback programme - progress update
PU
03:21aBAGIR : Resignation of Chairperson
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 2019, Sets 2020 Guidance
3DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group