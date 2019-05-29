Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inszone Insurance Enters Arizona Market with the Acquisition of McGhee Insurance Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Continued Expansion into the Western Part of the United States

Inszone Insurance, a leading national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has entered the Arizona market with the acquisition of McGhee & Assoc Insurance Agency, Inc. located in Tucson, Arizona.

McGhee Insurance is a second-generation agency that has provided insurance services to both businesses and residents of Tucson, AZ since originally founded in 1947. Having been continuously owned and operated by the McGhee family, Inszone will continue to build upon high standards of personal service and a strong community presence.

McGhee Insurance becomes the first acquisition for Inszone Insurance Services in the state of Arizona. “We are excited about our entry into the Arizona market, the Acquisition of McGhee insurance provides us with a great foundation,” said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Inszone Insurance Services. “With its high levels of integrity, quality insurance products and great customer service, we are looking forward to additional growth throughout The Grand Canyon Sate.”

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pNISSAN MOTOR : 'not opposed' to Fiat Chrysler merger plan - report
AQ
01:38pBreakthrough Technology from Astera Labs Doubles PCI Express Signal Reach in Servers
BU
01:36pFerrari accelerates its move into hybrid cars
RE
01:36pPCSB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pDROPBOX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pCORNING INCORPORATED : to Highlight Network Solutions at Fiber Connect 2019
PU
01:34pUNIPOL GROUP : Fitch improves UnipolSai's rating to BBB+
PU
01:33pCHEVRON : Reports Business Results at Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
01:32pBIOXYTRAN, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pCINEPLEX : and MLSE Hosting FREE Raptors Viewing Parties at Theatres Coast-to-Coast as Canada's Team Enters the 2019 NBA Finals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
4USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About