Inszone Insurance Enters Arizona Market with the Acquisition of McGhee Insurance Services

Continued Expansion into the Western Part of the United States

Inszone Insurance, a leading national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has entered the Arizona market with the acquisition of McGhee & Assoc Insurance Agency, Inc. located in Tucson, Arizona.

McGhee Insurance is a second-generation agency that has provided insurance services to both businesses and residents of Tucson, AZ since originally founded in 1947. Having been continuously owned and operated by the McGhee family, Inszone will continue to build upon high standards of personal service and a strong community presence.

McGhee Insurance becomes the first acquisition for Inszone Insurance Services in the state of Arizona. “We are excited about our entry into the Arizona market, the Acquisition of McGhee insurance provides us with a great foundation,” said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Inszone Insurance Services. “With its high levels of integrity, quality insurance products and great customer service, we are looking forward to additional growth throughout The Grand Canyon Sate.”

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

