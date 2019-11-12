Inszone Insurance Services : Continues Expansion into Arizona with the Acquisition of Jones Wilson Insurance

Agency Becomes Third Acquisition in Arizona

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Jones Wilson Insurance, located in Benson, Arizona.

Jones Wilson Insurance has provided insurance services to both businesses and residents of Cochise County, AZ for nearly 60 years. Owned by Troy Jones, Jones Wilson Insurance has always focused on strong relationships within the local community, something that Inszone Insurance is excited to continue. “All our agents and myself live in the area and we are proud to serve our community. It was of utmost importance when working on this transition, to work with a company that holds the same values I hold, I believe I’ve found that in Inszone Insurance,” said Troy Jones, when discussing the recent acquisition.

Jones Wilson Insurance becomes the third acquisition for Inszone Insurance in Arizona this year, and eight on the west coast. “With the acquisition of Jones Wilson Insurance, we are excited to have several local insurance professionals joining our team, who are involved in the community and know and value their customers” said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Inszone Insurance Services. “Combined with Inszone’s resources, market access, and process and procedures, we are excited for the growth of our new office in Benson, AZ”.

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

