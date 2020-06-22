Log in
Intact Technology, Inc. : Named Growth Managed Service Provider of the Year

06/22/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Intact Technology, Inc., an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that Channel Partner Insight has named its managed service ONPOINT to their 2020 MSP Innovation Awards as the Growth MSP of the year. The MSP Innovation Awards are designed to honor the vendors, distributors, and MSPs across the nation who are leading the way in managed services and winning at a time of unprecedented disruption and change in the channel.

Intact’s subscription-based, scalable, reliable, and 100% US-based managed service ONPOINT goes beyond managing customers’ existing IT environments and providing basic IT support services to rapidly deploy new operational capabilities and deliver real results.

“For the last 5 years our customers have relied on us to take 100% responsibility of the health, availability, and currency of their software, while also keeping their users empowered and engaged,” said Jesse White, CEO at Intact. “We are proud to say that with over 90% customer retention, ONPOINT has consistently delivered on its promise of helping customers achieve extraordinary results. Our customers have lowered their operational costs, reduced their risk, and increased the value of their software, all at a fixed cost, in record time, and with zero risk. As we look toward the future, we will continue to invest in creating solutions that are, without question, the best value for money in the industry; being recognized by Channel Partner Insight for ONPOINT’s growth is fuel to keep moving forward in service of our customers."

ONPOINT manages, enhances, and optimizes customers' software investments spanning tools such as Cherwell, ServiceNow, Splunk, Micro Focus, AppDynamics, and Moogsoft to deliver measurable and meaningful results after go-live.

To read how ONPOINT has helped customers like you, click here.

For more information about ONPOINT, click here.

About Intact Technology

We are IT Operations experts committed to making IT consulting simpler, more efficient, and 100% risk-free for the best value on the market. With more than 40% of our workforce having been customers themselves, we experienced the need for an evolved approach to traditional consulting, and we built it. We flipped traditional consulting on its head, “bookending” the traditional approach to IT Ops Software implementation and management to actually create results that last. We’ve helped IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver powerful results since 1994, and will help you too. No matter where you are on your ITOM journey, we’ll meet you there.

Visit our website to learn more. When you’re ready to act, we’re ready to help.

Subscribe to our blog to get our monthly blog posts delivered to your inbox.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all things Intact.


© Business Wire 2020
