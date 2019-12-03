Log in
Integra International : Elects Brian Hunter as Chair of Global Board

0
12/03/2019 | 12:32pm EST

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra International is pleased to announce an expanded role for Brian Hunter, CPA at its recent election during the Integra Global Conference in Washington, DC.  Integra International operates under the guidance of its 16-member Global Board. Hunter's two-year term in the role of Chair begins on Jan. 1, 2020.  The Global Board sets worldwide policy and direction for its 4,500 members who shape the future of business and serve clients around the world.  Brian Hunter was the AAANZ Regional President (Americas, Asia, and Australia) of Integra International from 2017 to 2019.  

As Managing Partner of Fenner, Melstrom & Dooling, PLC, Brian Hunter is experienced in advising clients engaged in international business.  Brian is also a recognized expert in global business expansion.  Fenner, Melstrom & Dooling, PLC joined Integra because of an increasing change in their client base, which consists of entrepreneurial and high-net worth clients doing business and investing in the global economy.

"Taking on this leadership role with Integra International provides the opportunity to continually educate myself as well as our firm about global business and leading change in our industry," Brian Hunter explained.  "Integra International allows professionals to develop relationships with like-minded individuals. The opportunity to knowledge share and serve clients within this organization is exponential." Hunter is looking forward to strengthening and broadening Integra's reach in North America and around the world.

Integra International is an interactive Global Association of local independent accounting, taxation, auditing, and business consulting firms dedicated to advising businesses around the world. Our member firms contain over 4,500 CPAs, CAs, and Business Advisors who share knowledge openly and regularly. In a global marketplace, Integra helps its members function like a global firm, able to help their clients no matter where in the world business takes them. Members offer a wide range of professional services to their clients, meeting their national and international needs.  The collective knowledge, education, and resources – both domestic and international – of more than 4,000 professionals involved in Integra International are available to members and their clients. 

Integra (International) Limited
1stFloor Sackville House, 143-149 Fenchurch Street London, EC3M 6BN England | +1 604 309 2533
www.integra-international.net

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs
Email: ashleigh@avictoriamae.com
Cell: 989-780-4090

Integra International Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integra-international-elects-brian-hunter-as-chair-of-global-board-300968432.html

SOURCE Integra International


© PRNewswire 2019
