Integra Technologies : Wins $3 Million Contract Award From Northrop Grumman

*U.S. Senator Jerry Moran congratulates Integra, looks forward to seeing additional military related manufacturing in Wichita*

Integra Technologies, a world leader in semiconductor packaging, assembly, test, characterization and related services, was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.

Integra Technologies’ Wichita manufacturing facility will utilize upwards of one hundred current employees to service the new order. Integra Wichita will supply the value-added services required for the components to properly function for their final destination in military applications.

“The technologies being utilized by our troops are becoming more advanced each and every day,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) “Wichita-based Integra Technologies is leading this charge. Integra’s ability to manufacture and test military-grade microelectronics within the confines of our nation’s borders helps our military accomplish its missions while decreasing our reliance on foreign supply chains. I applaud Integra and the many Kansans who work there as they support our nation’s warfighters.”

“Integra Technologies has over 35 years of experience in developing sophisticated and comprehensive solutions for our customers. Our experienced Engineering and Operations groups look forward to working with Northrop Grumman to provide superior workmanship, and customer service. I also want to thank Senator Moran for making sure the U.S. military has the needed funding to engage with industry so we can develop and manufacture this new enhanced technology. We are proud to support Northrop Grumman and the U.S. military by making sure they have access to U.S. manufactured state-of-the-art technology,” said Brett Robinson, President and CEO Integra Technologies.

With the new Northrop Grumman contract and over 290 active aerospace and defense customers, Integra’s 250 Wichita employee owners are working at full capacity to meet customer demands. Integra Technologies remains strong during the COVID-19 pandemic with no employment reductions, salary reductions or reduction in regular business hours.

About Senator Moran

Senator Moran serves on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and plays a vital role making sure the Department of Defense is provided with the funding to procure the most advanced military technology systems for the warfighter.

About Integra Technologies

Established in 1983, Integra Technologies, LLC, is a solely U.S.-based and employee owned company with DMEA accredited Category 1A Trusted. Integra is one of the largest, most experienced semiconductor die prep, assembly, test and qualification facilities in the United States with locations in Wichita, KS, Silicon Valley, CA, and Albuquerque, NM. The company’s world-class operations have been satisfying customers for over 35 years by demonstrating industry leading quality and on time delivery performance. Implemented in 2018, the Go-To-Market strategy (GTM) has positioned Integra Technologies as the leading single-source to the Aerospace and Defense, Space, semiconductor and medical customer. For more information, please visit https://www.integra-tech.com/.

