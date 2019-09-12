Integral Ad Science : Accelerates Growth with Chicago Market Expansion

IAS sets sights on the Midwest for hiring top engineers and data scientists

Leading digital ad verification company, Integral Ad Science (IAS), today announced an expansion of its Chicago presence with the opening of a new office located in the heart of Chicago’s business district - the Loop. This expansion includes hiring up to 150 incremental new roles over the next 12-18 months, including data scientists, engineers, analysts, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005694/en/

Integral Ad Science (IAS) opens a new Chicago office on the Loop. The company plans to hire around 150 new employees in Chicago in the next 18 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chicago boasts a highly-technical talent pool from some of the Midwest’s top institutions like the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, the University of Notre Dame, Washington University in St. Louis, and more. With their expansion in the region, IAS gains access to some of the country’s top data scientists and engineers to build complex solutions for advertisers, ensuring their ads are fraud-free and placed in brand-suitable environments across the digital ecosystem. In the coming 18 months, IAS plans to strengthen its core verification solutions and build innovative solutions through machine learning and AI capabilities.

“As an innovator within ad-tech, IAS values having best-in-class technologies and talent. Our increased commitment to the Chicago area will help us double-down on both of these values,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “Our new center of excellence in Chicago will be home to the data scientists and engineers who will continue building the next-generation of ad verification solutions.”

“I’m excited to take advantage of the incredible talent in the greater Chicago area as we build out our award-winning technical team,” said Tony Lucia, CTO, Integral Ad Science. “We value curiosity, innovation and big thinking. Science is in our DNA here at IAS, and this expansion is going to bring us to new heights when it comes to our capabilities.”

IAS has operated an office in Chicago since September 2013 and will be relocating to a larger office space at One North State. IAS offers employees unlimited paid time off, comprehensive health insurance, employer 401k match, and much more - from an employee volunteer program to happy hours and snacks in the office. IAS has an award-winning workforce that brings a diversity of perspectives, backgrounds, and skills to the table -- moving at high velocity as one team to provide actionable insights to the advertising industry.

Since Vista Equity Partners purchased a majority stake in the company last June, IAS has taken its business to new heights with ambitious scaling efforts. Under a new leadership team, the organization has focused on strengthening its core verification products and building new, innovative solutions to industry challenges.

For more information about the expansion of the Chicago office, please email Angela Barnett at press@integralads.com.

ABOUT IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global market leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 22 offices across 15 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005694/en/