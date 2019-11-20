Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integral Ad Science : Acquires ADmantX, Market Leading Provider of Semantic-Based Solutions for Contextual Advertising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:31pm EST

IAS offers the most sophisticated brand safety and suitability solution on the market with new technology

Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global market leader in digital ad verification, today announced the acquisition of ADmantX. The transaction brings together the leading provider of cognitive semantic-based solutions with IAS’s powerful suite of ad verification products, enabling publishers and advertisers to match ads with relevant online content at the page level.

With the volume of digital content booming and increased data privacy concerns worldwide, contextual relevance has never been more important to the advertising industry. Through natural language understanding and machine cognition, ADmantX technology delivers near-human comprehension of online content - at scale. This next-generation capability delivers value for both advertisers and publishers by better matching ads to relevant content without limiting reach.

“ADmantX shares our bold and disruptive vision to use science as the foundation of building innovative and effective solutions,” said IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. “Adding this sophisticated contextual technology to our global product suite unlocks unprecedented contextual classification at scale, enabling precise ad targeting for marketers.”

In addition to bolstering IAS’s technological suite, the acquisition brings a powerful combination of patented technology and related expertise to IAS, as well as deep relationships with brands and premium publishers worldwide.

“The ADmantX team is thrilled to be joining IAS, an organization that leads through data and science. The addition of our leading cognitive and linguistic intelligence technology to IAS will supply the industry with powerful and precise tools to drive ad adjacencies and increase customer engagement without limiting scale and optimize publisher content inventories,” said ADmantX CEO Giovanni Strocchi.

The ADmantX organization will be integrated within IAS and the brand will be absorbed under IAS. For more information please reach out to press@integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global market leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 22 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com

About ADmantX

ADmantX is a leading data provider of natural language processing (NLP) semantic-based solutions for contextual advertising, advanced brand safety, and 1st party audience profiling. With the use of its unique NLP cognitive technology, ADmantX allows advertisers and publishers to match ads to relevant content at a granular page level, ensuring personalized brand safety (Brand Care) whilst - using its interest profiling and Artificial Intelligence (AI) modeling layer - creates their detailed 1st party consumer profiles so that campaigns can be tailored for maximum impact. ADmantX works with global clients including FT, Sky, NBC Universal, Ikea, Thompson Reuters, Experian, Manzoni, Dentsu Aegis, TIM, Amnet, Simple Agency, Accuen, RCS Group, Mondadori and Ogilvy and is integrated with leading DSPs and SSPs. In March 2019, ADmantX received a Content Verification (CV) compliance certificate from industry-owned media auditor ABC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pTESLA : US Sen. Markey Suggests Tesla Disable 'Autopilot' Function --Reuters
DJ
02:07pSKY PETROLEUM, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Canopy Growth Corporation - CGC
GL
02:06pReducing Operational Cost by 27% for an Industrial Equipment Manufacturer Using Inventory Forecasting Solution | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights
BU
02:05pMAZARIN : Announces an Appointment to its Board of Directors
AQ
02:05pACCESS POWER : is Pleased to Update its Shareholders on its Share Structure Count and Trademark Application Status
AQ
02:05pMarket Entry Strategy Helped a Flexible Packaging Company to Successfully Establish their Foothold in the US Market | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Explains How
BU
02:05pNoront Closes C$2.06 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement As Provincial Government Re-Affirms Its Ring of Fire Commitment
GL
02:04pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
02:04pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Approval of GIVLAARI™ (givosiran) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group