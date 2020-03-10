Integral Ad Science Names Lisa Nadler as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the appointment of Lisa Nadler as Chief Human Resources Officer. Nadler, who most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Shutterstock, is a seasoned executive who will oversee human resources, recruiting and culture at IAS. She will be based in the New York office and will report directly to the CEO, Lisa Utzschneider.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Nadler to the executive team at IAS. She brings a wealth of experience across the full spectrum of corporate human resource functions and has successfully managed growth and complexity in large and entrepreneurial organizations," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "With Lisa on board, we will continue to build an organization of excellence and create a dynamic culture where employees can thrive."

Nadler has a proven track record as a proactive change agent with the ability to identify problems, quickly act to resolve them, and drive forward momentum at all levels to achieve key goals and objectives. Throughout her career, she has built strategic programs focused on delivering business results, developing differentiated talent strategies, improving performance management, and changing and aligning culture to business strategy.

"It is amazing to join IAS at this pivotal growth stage. People are critical to the success of IAS and I am looking forward to partnering with the leadership team to develop an innovative and business-aligned HR strategy and to create a high-performing work culture where all talent can continue to develop and excel," said Lisa Nadler, CHRO, IAS.

In her role at Shutterstock, Nadler focused on attracting and developing the best talent and building a culture of engagement, agility, and innovation. Prior to Shutterstock, she held both HR and finance leadership positions at Citibank, Gartner, Madison Square Garden and Sotheby's. Lisa holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and Mathematics from Lehigh University.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-names-lisa-nadler-as-chief-human-resources-officer-301020790.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.