Integral Technologies Schedules Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update

08/31/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Technologies Inc. (OTC-PK: ITKG) announced today that it will host a conference call on­­­­ Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:30 pm EDT to provide a general business update.

The call-in details are: 
Live PARTICIPANT Dial-In:  712-451-0692 
Access Code:  876641

Replay information will be posted after the call at:  http://ir.electriplast.com/conductive

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the company's future financial performance and the research, development and commercialization of its technologies.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as the result of such factors, risks and uncertainties as (1) competition in the markets for the products and services sold by the company, (2) the ability of the company to execute its plans, (3) other factors detailed in the company's public filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and (4) the parties may be unable to agree upon definitive agreements.  You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements

Contacts: 
Corporate/Media Inquiries/Investor Inquiries:   
812.550-1770  
itkginquiry@itkg.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-technologies-schedules-conference-call-to-provide-corporate-update-300705490.html

SOURCE Integral Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
