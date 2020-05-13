NEWS RELEASE for May 13, 2020

Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY (May 13, 2020) - Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTC BB: INBP) (the "Company") reports its financial results for the qu arter ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.5 million or 3.5%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.9 million compared to operating income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenues for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $39.2 million compared to $36.4 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.8 million or 7.7%. The Company had operating income for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 of $2.6 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019.

For each of the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share of common stock and for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $2.2 million or $0.07 per common share, compared with net income and diluted net income of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per common share for the same period in 2019.

"Today we report that our revenue of approximately $14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was substantially the same as our prior year, and that our revenues from our two significant customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained fairly consistent; representing approximately 91% and 92% of total revenue in the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively," said Riva Sheppard, Co-Chief Executi ve Officer of the Company. "While we are in these challenging times, working and living in a worldwide pandemic, we continue to operate and support our current customer base and consumer demands for nutritional supplements. We are operate as an essential business in our New Jersey facilities and are proud to provide continued employment and benefits for our employees", stated our Co-Chief Ex ecutive Officers, Christina Kay and Mrs. Sheppard.