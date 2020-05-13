Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integrated BioPharma : Reports Results for its Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE for May 13, 2020

Contact: Dina Masi, CFO Integrated BioPharma, Inc. investors@ibiopharma.com 888.319.6962

Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY (May 13, 2020) - Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTC BB: INBP) (the "Company") reports its financial results for the qu arter ended March 31, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.5 million or 3.5%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.9 million compared to operating income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenues for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $39.2 million compared to $36.4 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.8 million or 7.7%. The Company had operating income for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 of $2.6 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2019.

For each of the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share of common stock and for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company had net income and diluted net income of $2.2 million or $0.07 per common share, compared with net income and diluted net income of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per common share for the same period in 2019.

"Today we report that our revenue of approximately $14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was substantially the same as our prior year, and that our revenues from our two significant customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained fairly consistent; representing approximately 91% and 92% of total revenue in the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively," said Riva Sheppard, Co-Chief Executi ve Officer of the Company. "While we are in these challenging times, working and living in a worldwide pandemic, we continue to operate and support our current customer base and consumer demands for nutritional supplements. We are operate as an essential business in our New Jersey facilities and are proud to provide continued employment and benefits for our employees", stated our Co-Chief Ex ecutive Officers, Christina Kay and Mrs. Sheppard.

A summary of our financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total revenue

$

13,631

$

14,088

$

39,234

$

36,393

Cost of sales

11,779

11,995

33,957

31,750

Gross profit

1,852

2,093

5,277

4,643

Selling and administrative expenses

892

856

2,636

2,513

Operating income

960

1,237

2,641

2,130

Other income (expense), net (1)

43

(171)

(218)

(545)

Income before income taxes

1,003

1,066

2,423

1,585

Provision for income taxes

67

143

216

257

Net income

$

936

$

923

$

2,207

$

1,328

Net earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.07

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.07

$

0.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

29,565,943

29,565,943

29,565,943

28,719,452

Diluted

30,885,323

30,108,725

30,679,252

29,301,977

(1) Includes change in fair value of derivative liability of ($0), ($0), ($0) and $9, respectively related to embedded derivative

instrument in Convertible debt - CD Financial, LLC, and unrealized gains (losses) on investments of $90, ($0),$35 and ($12), respectively, non-cashitems.

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. is engaged primarily in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at www.ibiopharma.com.

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "antic ipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would, " "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All s tatements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include developments in the market and related products and services and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

Disclaimer

Integrated BioPharma Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pSONORO METALS : Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report
AQ
08:40pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Jan-Apr New-Contract Value Rose 1.0%
DJ
08:35pNEWCREST MINING : announces expiration and results of Any and All Tender Offer
PU
08:32pJG SUMMIT : 1Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
08:31pNORANDA INCOME FUND : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:31pWILDBRAIN : Reports Results for Q3 2020 and Announces $25 Million Financing for Growth Initiatives
PR
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Risks of Physical Injuries in Labor-intensive Industries and High Demand from Firefighting Industry in its Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis
BU
08:28pXP INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors that only 7 Days Remain to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc.
GL
08:26pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond  Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BBBY
GL
08:20pCALTEX AUSTRALIA : 2020 AGM Addresses and Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
4HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group