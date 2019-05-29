Integrated Biometrics “Columbo” Fingerprint Sensors Keeping Busiest US Cargo Facilities Safe

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics, designer and manufacturer of high performance mobile biometric fingerprint sensors, announced today that its “Columbo” FBI-certified FAP 30 single-digit fingerprint scanner now plays a key role in securing US cargo facilities.



The United States Coast Guard purchased 250 of the Columbo-equipped “Mozaic ID” handheld devices from Parroco Security Integration Group (“P-SIG”) and has deployed them at ports to conduct verification of the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) system, which was put in place to prevent terrorist attacks at container cargo facilities by establishing and biometrically verifying the identity of all employees with access to those facilities.

“After 9/11, Homeland Security put TWIC in place to secure the nation’s cargo facilities against attack. These are workplaces where ease of use, durability and simplicity are key, and where environmental conditions can be harsh,” said David Gerulski, Executive Vice President of Integrated Biometrics. “Our products are recognized in the market for their ruggedness and mobility, making them the go-to devices for securing borders and facilities around the world. IB is thrilled that P-SIG chose Columbo as the biometric sensor for Mosaic ID.”

The Mozaic ID device verifies the security of facilities in several ways, including biometric verification of the identity of the person to whom the TWIC card has been issued and demonstrating that the facilities’ TWIC card readers are functioning properly. Mozaic ID is compliant with the Coast Guard “Reader Rule” and compatible with TWIC, CAC, PIV, PIV-I and other issued Smartcards.

“The Coast Guard requirements were stringent in terms of functionality, reliability, durability and mobility,” said Jim Parroco, CEO of P-SIG. “Their decision to go with the Mozaic ID device is testament to the hard work and dedication of our development and manufacturing teams, and to the fantastic Columbo fingerprint scanner, which made a vital contribution to the winning of this contract.”

Instituted in 2002, the TWIC program provides a tamper-resistant biometric credential to maritime workers requiring unescorted access to secure areas of port facilities, outer continental shelf facilities, and vessels regulated under the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 and all merchant mariners with Coast Guard credentials. More than two million TWIC cards have been issued.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world’s smallest, lightest and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company’s patented light emitting sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

About P-SIG LLC

P-SIG designs complete security solutions that enable compliance and accountability tailored to customer requirements. The company is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

P-SIG maintains a development team with more than 30 years of experience designing solutions, introducing new technologies and providing support services. The current MozaicID solution provides high assurance smart card authentication by enforcing card trust and utilizing biometric matching. MozaicID creates an expedient, accountable transaction experience for users within a single compliant stand-alone device. For more information about P-SIG LLC, please visit us at our website at http://www.p-sig.com/biometrics/ or call (757) 560-5287.

