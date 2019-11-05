Log in
Integrated CBD : to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated CBD, the preeminent producer and supplier of organically grown and sustainably produced phytocannabinoids, has announced its conference schedule for November. Members of the Integrated CBD executive team will be attending and participating in the following events throughout the month:

Family Office Association National Summit – New York, 11/5-6

Kahner Global – Cannabis Private Investment Summit – San Francisco, 11/5
Panelist: Patrick Horsman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Integrated CBD
Presentation details: Integrated CBD will join ELLO Capital, Canna Angels and Asia Horizon, for "Cannabis Investment Predictions & Insights for 2020 & 2021"; Session will start at 3:50 pm.

Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference – Boston, 11/11-13
Panelist: Patrick Horsman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Integrated CBD
Presentation details: CB1 will be comprised of panelists from Integrated CBD, Cannuka, Greenlane, Highline Wellness, Reliva and Ulta; Panel will be held on 11/12 at 1:35 pm in the Rose Kennedy Ballroom.

Beauty & Supplement Regulatory Exchange Washington D.C., 11/12
Panelist: Daniel Malman, Chief Risk Officer, Integrated CBD
Presentation details: Integrated CBD will join Tucker Ellis and Designs for Health, Inc. for "Managing Your Supply Chain to Maintain Compliance & Improve Business Growth"; Session will start at 3:45 pm.

Jeffries West Coast Consumer Conference – San Francisco, 11/12-13
Panelist: Jeffrey Dreyer, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated CBD
Presentation details: TBD

SRI30 Conference – Colorado Springs, 11/13-15

361 Firm – Fall Global Conference – New York, 11/14-15

2019 Family Office Association Private Family Gathering – New York, 11/18

About Integrated CBD
Integrated CBD is a vertically-integrated, institutional quality and scale supplier of organically grown hemp and hemp-derived CBD. The company is growing industrial hemp on one of the country's largest certified organic farms, and building one of the largest GMP-certified extraction and isolation facilities in the world. Based in Scottsdale, the company is the largest hemp operation in the state of Arizona. Since January, Integrated CBD has raised a total of $78 million in debt and equity. Integrated CBD's farmland and hemp crop have been certified as USDA organic by CCOF. For more information, visit Integrated CBD.

Media Contact:

Mark Brenner
228579@email4pr.com 
(480) 470-7000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-cbd-to-participate-in-upcoming-november-conferences-300952026.html

SOURCE Integrated CBD


