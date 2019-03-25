Integrated Dermatology : Enters New York

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in
the United States, is opening its first location in New York with the
addition of Latham
Dermatology. Dr. Christine Finnin will lead the medical team at
Latham Dermatology as a full-time clinician and medical director.
Dr. Finnin is a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American
Academy of Dermatology. She studied at some of the most rigorous
institutions in New York, earning her medical degree from SUNY Upstate
Medical University and her undergraduate degree from Cornell University.
Dr. Finnin completed her internship at Montefiore New Rochelle and her
residency at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in
Manhattan.
“I am thrilled to join Integrated Dermatology, as our values of
providing the highest-quality patient care and commitment to our
communities are perfectly aligned,” said Dr. Finnin. “It’s exciting to
be the first Integrated Dermatology practice in New York and I believe
our patients will benefit from access to the best clinical care
available.”
Integrated Dermatology co-CEO Andrew Queen said the company continues
its national expansion by partnering with exceptional doctors and
thriving practices.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Finnin to the Integrated Dermatology
family,” said Queen. “This is an exciting time for our company as we
expand into New York, and Dr. Finnin’s expertise and commitment to
outstanding clinical outcomes will be great assets for our patients in
the area.”
To learn more about Integrated Dermatology, visit www.MyDermGroup.com.
About Integrated Dermatology
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and led by co-CEOs Andrew Queen and
Jeff Queen, Integrated
Dermatology is the largest independent dermatology practice in the
United States. The company acquires and partners with dermatology
practices across the United States and has opportunities for
dermatologists in all stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology
empowers selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. If
they do not retire after selling their practice, dermatologists can grow
their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology, while building wealth
and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Additionally,
dermatologists can join Integrated Dermatology as an associate or a
partner, focusing on high quality patient care while Integrated
Dermatology implements best practices in the areas of compliance,
financial services, human resources, payers and more. Currently,
Integrated Dermatology provides care in 29 states.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005050/en/