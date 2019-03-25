Integrated Dermatology : Enters New York

Christine Finnin, M.D. Joins Integrated Dermatology in Latham, N.Y.

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States, is opening its first location in New York with the addition of Latham Dermatology. Dr. Christine Finnin will lead the medical team at Latham Dermatology as a full-time clinician and medical director.

Dr. Finnin is a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She studied at some of the most rigorous institutions in New York, earning her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University and her undergraduate degree from Cornell University. Dr. Finnin completed her internship at Montefiore New Rochelle and her residency at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan.

“I am thrilled to join Integrated Dermatology, as our values of providing the highest-quality patient care and commitment to our communities are perfectly aligned,” said Dr. Finnin. “It’s exciting to be the first Integrated Dermatology practice in New York and I believe our patients will benefit from access to the best clinical care available.”

Integrated Dermatology co-CEO Andrew Queen said the company continues its national expansion by partnering with exceptional doctors and thriving practices.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Finnin to the Integrated Dermatology family,” said Queen. “This is an exciting time for our company as we expand into New York, and Dr. Finnin’s expertise and commitment to outstanding clinical outcomes will be great assets for our patients in the area.”

To learn more about Integrated Dermatology, visit www.MyDermGroup.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and led by co-CEOs Andrew Queen and Jeff Queen, Integrated Dermatology is the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology empowers selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. If they do not retire after selling their practice, dermatologists can grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology, while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Additionally, dermatologists can join Integrated Dermatology as an associate or a partner, focusing on high quality patient care while Integrated Dermatology implements best practices in the areas of compliance, financial services, human resources, payers and more. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 29 states.

