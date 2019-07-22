Log in
Integrated Dermatology : Expands Its Presence in North Carolina

07/22/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Willis Martin, M.D. Partners with Integrated Dermatology in Raleigh

Integrated Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States, has expanded its presence in North Carolina. Dr. Willis Martin will lead the medical team at Integrated Dermatology of North Raleigh as a full-time clinician and medical director.

Dr. Willis Martin is a board certified dermatologist. He graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Dr. Martin completed his internship at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and his dermatology residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals. Dr. Martin is a former president of the North Carolina Dermatology Society.

“With Integrated Dermatology, I continue to retain oversight and control over medical and clinical decisions, while benefitting from their business services,” explained Dr. Martin. “I look forward to serving the Raleigh community with high quality care and best patient outcomes.”

Integrated Dermatology co-CEO Jeff Queen said the company continues its national expansion by partnering with exceptional doctors and thriving practices.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Martin to the Integrated Dermatology family. We manage the business side of the practice, freeing our physician partners to do what only they can do – deliver exceptional patient care,” said Jeff Queen, co-CEO of Integrated Dermatology.

To learn more about Integrated Dermatology, visit www.MyDermGroup.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and led by co-CEOs Andrew Queen and Jeff Queen, Integrated Dermatology is the largest independent dermatology practice in the United States. The company acquires and partners with dermatology practices across the United States and has opportunities for dermatologists in all stages of their careers. Integrated Dermatology empowers selling dermatologists to unlock their practices’ value. If they do not retire after selling their practice, dermatologists can grow their practice alongside Integrated Dermatology, while building wealth and enjoying autonomy over the practice of medicine. Additionally, dermatologists can join Integrated Dermatology as an associate or a partner, focusing on high quality patient care while Integrated Dermatology implements best practices in the areas of compliance, financial services, human resources, payers and more. Currently, Integrated Dermatology provides care in 30 states.


© Business Wire 2019
