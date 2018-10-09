Integrated Research : IR Delivers Mission-Critical UC and Collaboration Performance Management to Service Providers

New Enhancements to IR Prognosis Ensures Service Providers Can Deliver the Ultimate UC Experience for Customers and End Users

SYDNEY, October 8th, 2018 - IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced that IR Prognosis for UC now features enhancements that will better help Service Providers deliver greater service assurance. These new features include network assessment and testing for private cloud UCaaS offerings like Cisco HCS, streamlined multi-tenancy management and security administration, and proactive management of customer SLAs and proof of performance.

Organizations demand that Service Providers ensure a great UC user experience while managing a myriad of UC environments. Service Providers rely on Prognosis for UC to help them meet competitive pressures, and proactively exceed customer expectations while maximizing ROI through operational efficiencies. Recent enhancements to Prognosis for UC now helps further ensure that SLAs are met across voice and video collaboration in multi-vendor solutions for Cisco, Microsoft, and Avaya platforms.

To ensure Service Providers can continue to meet the evolving and growing UC needs of their customers, IR has updated Prognosis for UC solution with many improvements including:

Improved multi-tenancy management streamlines deployment and onboarding of new customers and improves operational efficiency.

Improved role-based security administration enables the secure management of multiple customers at once in a single interface, as well as multiple vendor platforms.

Enhanced network assessment and testing for UCaaS, private cloud, and managed services offerings based on Cisco, Cisco HCS, Microsoft Skype for Business, and Microsoft Teams.

Expanded reporting and analytics for Cisco and Skype environments improves SLA management and provides improved insights for customer success.

'With Prognosis for UC, we can proactively prevent future outages for our clients, saving us both time and money, in addition to helping us with customer retention,' said Andy Kleinheinz, UC Technical Architect, Managed Services, CDW. 'A single minute of voice downtime can result in a significant cost to any business, so preventing that from happening is crucial. Prognosis saves us on average up to one and a half hours per customer-generated incident. This means we could see a potential savings of nearly 210 hours a month for the team or as much as 19 hours per engineer per month.'

Additional features to Prognosis for UC for Service Providers include:

Proactive management of customer SLAs and proof of performance through real-time monitoring and alerting with custom thresholds, and comprehensive and streamlined reporting with dashboards and analytics.

End-to-end visibility to proactively and immediately pinpoint user experience degradation and root-cause across the UC eco-system and network.

Customizable monitoring thresholds, alerts, and recommended actions based on the specific Service Provider or managed customer environment.

Built-in FIPS 140.2 critical security standards compliance and third-party GDPR certification.

Comprehensive alert management with integration and automation with ITSM and other crucial operational management systems.

'Before we had a lack of visibility into customer issues because we had to wait for them to report anything that went wrong,' Augustin Ramazani, Head of Operational Unit, Unified Collaboration Services, Telindus. 'Limited troubleshooting capability and prolonged time to troubleshoot made resolving issues difficult, with limited reports available exacerbating the issues even more. With Prognosis, we save two hours every morning on our daily status reports alone. What used to be a manual sanity check from our engineers is now automated by Prognosis and troubleshooting takes half the time, helping us perform against our SLAs.'

'Working with our Service Providers over the years, we know that they have a tall order to fill when it comes to addressing the expectations of their customers,' said Greg Clancy, Chief Product Officer, IR. 'The deep domain expertise we have gained has enabled IR to evolve Prognosis to support some of the world's largest UC deployments. By leveraging the extensive monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities of Prognosis, along with comprehensive reporting and analytics, we can empower Service Providers to meet or exceed their customers' needs.'

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

Contacts for IR:

Kevin Ryder

IR

Tel: +61 2 9966 1066

media@ir.com

Or

Michelle Sieling

Finn Partners for IR

Tel: +1 415 541 0750

irteam@finnpartners.com