Integrated Research : IR appoints Greg Clancy and Michael Tomkins to the leadership team

SaaS Veterans to Help IR Deliver New and Innovative Solutions to Create Clarity and Insight for Connected Devices

SYDNEY, October 02, 2018 - IR, the leading global provider of proactive experience management solutions for critical unified communications (UC), payments, contact centers and IT infrastructure, today announced that they have added two new hires to the leadership team: Greg Clancy as Chief Product Officer, and Michael Tomkins as Head of Development. These two appointments will further bolster the leadership team with extensive SaaS experience and building platforms at scale.

'To keep our company growing and innovating, we've been extensively investing in R&D, this includes reinforcing our team of seasoned executives,' said John Merakovsky, CEO at IR. 'These new hires support our strategy to deliver innovative solutions that create clarity and insight in a world of connected devices. Our new executives will provide a level of maturity and experience to these functions and all product delivery, including the introduction of new products that provide even greater value to our customers.'

Directly reporting to Merakovsky, Clancy will be responsible for the strategy, delivery, and commercialization of the IR's product and platform portfolio. With more than 20 years of senior product leadership at global enterprise software companies, Clancy is a champion of technology innovation and setting product vision and strategy for industry defining impact. He brings the commercial, strategic and technical product experience needed to deliver IR's strategic plan.

Clancy was previously based in Silicon Valley as Vice President of Product Management for Ivanti Cloud, where he was responsible for driving growth and innovation by leveraging cloud, AI, chatbots, IoT and analytics technologies to transform the business. Prior to Ivanti, he served as Vice President of Strategy and New Product Innovation at CA, leading the delivery of next generation products leveraging cloud/SaaS, mobile offerings and business analytics apps for executive customers.

Also reporting directly to Merakovsky, Tomkins will lead and develop a world-class development team and take the product suite to the next stage of its evolution. A media executive with over two decades specializing in IT and technology management, telecommunications and data operations, Tomkins has a proven track record in building cloud platforms at scale, and is also a cybersecurity expert.

Tomkins was formerly CEO of Deluxe Media Cloud, and before that CTO of FOX SPORTS where he transformed the business from a broadcaster of premium sports content, to a fully digital cloud-enabled service, delivering a flawless experience to millions of viewers. Prior to that, he was Head of Technology at Red Bee Media. He has also had various roles with the Australian Government, including responsibility for the telecommunications station at Australia's Sub-Antarctic and Antarctic Bases Mawson and Macquarie Island.

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

