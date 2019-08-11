Log in
Integrated Research : IR welcomes John Ruthven as CEO

08/11/2019 | 10:41pm EDT

Sydney, August 12, 2019 - IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has welcomed John Ruthven as Chief Executive Officer.

John is an internationally experience software industry executive respected for his strategic approach and operational expertise across global enterprises. John has over 20 years' experience working in the technology industry, with a proven track record of leadership and delivering strong profitable growth.

Most recently, John was the Operating Officer - Global Sales at TechnologyOne. Prior to that, John was President & Managing Director ANZ of SAP, SVP International Sales at Zuora Inc, and held various senior positions at CA Technologies and Computer Associates Inc. John has extensive international experience in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Chairman, Paul Brandling, said, 'We undertook a rigorous search process to find the best person to lead IR in this exciting next phase for the company. John Ruthven has the leadership credentials and international software industry experience to lead a high-performance team and drive the successful execution of our growth strategy. On behalf of the Board, I want to welcome John to IR.'

John said, 'I am thrilled to be join IR at such an exciting time in the company's history. The opportunity to build on the strong foundation the team has established energises me greatly. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth, extending our strong track record of innovation, driving a superior customer service experience, and enhancing our employee value proposition.'

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 02:40:01 UTC
