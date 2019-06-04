Integration Partners : Achieves HIMSS Analytics Certification

Integration Partners has announced their successful completion of the
HIMSS Analytics® certification program on the Infrastructure Adoption
Model (INFRAM).
The HIMSS Analytics INFRAM helps healthcare leaders assess and map the
technology infrastructure capabilities required to reach their
facility’s infrastructure goals — and meet international benchmarks and
standards. INFRAM services are designed to assist healthcare
organizations in assessing and advancing capabilities and technology
implementations as related to the organization's infrastructure. Coupled
with Integration Partners consulting services and technology expertise,
healthcare provider organizations can improve care delivery, reduce
cyber and infrastructure risk, and create a pathway for infrastructure
development tied to business and clinical outcomes.
“While EMRAM focused on the effective adoption and implementation of
EMR technology, hospitals can now look to INFRAM as the model to help
solidify their infrastructure and drive digital health transformation.
With Integration Partners deep cybersecurity expertise and strong
presence in the healthcare industry we’re confident that Integration
Partners can leverage the INFRAM to help healthcare providers improve
clinical outcomes and optimize patient care.”
-Blain Newton, Executive Vice President, HIMSS Analytics
“Healthcare Organizations have been using the HIMSS Analytics® EMRAM
maturity model for over 10 years and they believe in the model. The
INFRAM maturity model provides organizations with a similar and unbiased
8 stage model they can now use for evaluating their infrastructure
readiness, which as we know, is so critical to supporting their overall
digital transformation strategy. I’m excited for Integration
Partners to have achieved this industry certification and when combining
this with our deep expertise rooted in voice, data, security, wireless,
and collaboration technologies; we are confident that any size
healthcare system will benefit with our engagement.”
-Mike Calcaterra, Healthcare Digital Transformation Practice
Leader at Integration Partners
“With this certification and their approach to removing complexity
from the infrastructure, Integration Partners continues to prove why
they are a leader in IT transformational efforts in health care. They
simplify the technology leading to a better patient experience as well
as reducing cyber and infrastructure risk.”
-Jean Turgeon, VP and Chief Technologist at Avaya
About HIMMS Analytics
HIMSS Analytics is a global healthcare
information and technology standards organization assisting regulatory
bodies and healthcare providers in making lasting improvements in
efficiency, performance, and care outcomes. Offering a suite of Maturity
Models led by flagship model EMRAM, HIMSS Analytics provides
prescriptive frameworks to healthcare organizations allowing for global
comparability, benchmarking, and strategic clinical and financial
improvement. HIMSS Analytics Certified Consultant Program offers
professional training for vendors to educate and build strategy around
the Maturity Models.
About HIMSS
HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for profit
organization focused on better health through information technology
(IT). HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care
outcomes using information technology.
About Integration Partners (www.integrationpartners.com)
Integration
Partners is an award winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm
specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater
productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and
services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security,
Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services. Integration
Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
