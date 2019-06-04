Integration Partners : Achieves HIMSS Analytics Certification

Integration Partners has announced their successful completion of the HIMSS Analytics® certification program on the Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM).

The HIMSS Analytics INFRAM helps healthcare leaders assess and map the technology infrastructure capabilities required to reach their facility’s infrastructure goals — and meet international benchmarks and standards. INFRAM services are designed to assist healthcare organizations in assessing and advancing capabilities and technology implementations as related to the organization's infrastructure. Coupled with Integration Partners consulting services and technology expertise, healthcare provider organizations can improve care delivery, reduce cyber and infrastructure risk, and create a pathway for infrastructure development tied to business and clinical outcomes.

“While EMRAM focused on the effective adoption and implementation of EMR technology, hospitals can now look to INFRAM as the model to help solidify their infrastructure and drive digital health transformation. With Integration Partners deep cybersecurity expertise and strong presence in the healthcare industry we’re confident that Integration Partners can leverage the INFRAM to help healthcare providers improve clinical outcomes and optimize patient care.”

-Blain Newton, Executive Vice President, HIMSS Analytics

“Healthcare Organizations have been using the HIMSS Analytics® EMRAM maturity model for over 10 years and they believe in the model. The INFRAM maturity model provides organizations with a similar and unbiased 8 stage model they can now use for evaluating their infrastructure readiness, which as we know, is so critical to supporting their overall digital transformation strategy. I’m excited for Integration Partners to have achieved this industry certification and when combining this with our deep expertise rooted in voice, data, security, wireless, and collaboration technologies; we are confident that any size healthcare system will benefit with our engagement.”

-Mike Calcaterra, Healthcare Digital Transformation Practice Leader at Integration Partners

“With this certification and their approach to removing complexity from the infrastructure, Integration Partners continues to prove why they are a leader in IT transformational efforts in health care. They simplify the technology leading to a better patient experience as well as reducing cyber and infrastructure risk.”

-Jean Turgeon, VP and Chief Technologist at Avaya

About HIMMS Analytics

HIMSS Analytics is a global healthcare information and technology standards organization assisting regulatory bodies and healthcare providers in making lasting improvements in efficiency, performance, and care outcomes. Offering a suite of Maturity Models led by flagship model EMRAM, HIMSS Analytics provides prescriptive frameworks to healthcare organizations allowing for global comparability, benchmarking, and strategic clinical and financial improvement. HIMSS Analytics Certified Consultant Program offers professional training for vendors to educate and build strategy around the Maturity Models.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for profit organization focused on better health through information technology (IT). HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes using information technology.

About Integration Partners (www.integrationpartners.com)

Integration Partners is an award winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005164/en/