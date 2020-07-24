Integration Technologies (INTECH) : Wins the Microsoft Puerto Rico Partner of the Year Award

Microsoft Corp. announced today the winners and finalists of the Microsoft Partner of the Year contest, recognizing Integration Technologies (INTECH) as the winner of this year’s Microsoft Puerto Rico Partner of the Year Award.

This is a world-renowned prize bestowed upon companies that offer their clients a novel experience of excellence using their intellectual property and Microsoft technologies to maximize their reach through service expansion and continuity.

Since its inception, INTECH has worked extensively with multiple technologies, and has become a market leader in cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity services & solutions. As part of a multinational group of technology and cloud companies, INTECH is now able to expand its footprint and leadership worldwide.

“At INTECH we are all extremely proud to receive this year’s Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for our beautiful Puerto Rico. This recognition reaffirms our mission and commitment to developing world-class innovative services and solutions from right here in our beloved Puerto Rico and validates the hard work of our fantastic collaborative team of passionate and committed people. It also confirms our vision of democratizing technology which prompts us to use Microsoft’s uniquitous technologies together with our innovation to provide digital sophistication to any organization regardless of its size, and to use it as a vehicle for the socio-economic development of the island. INTECH is the partner you can count on if you are looking for excellence and the best experience using Microsoft technologies,” expressed Henry S Gordillo, founder and CEO of Integration Technologies.

All winning companies around the world received their awards at the Microsoft Inspire event.

To know more about the award, you may visit our Intech Service Provider Facebook page or the official de Microsoft Award blog.

https://www.facebook.com/IntechSP/

https://www.microsoft.com/es-xl/partnernews/content/microsoft-anuncia-a-los-ganadores-de-los-premios-partner-of-the-year-2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005468/en/