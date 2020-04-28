Integrative Life Center : and Begin Again Institute Form Integrated Partnership

Providing Personalized Care for Those With Mental Health and Addiction Disorders

Integrative Life Center (ILC), a nationally recognized treatment center for mental health and substance use disorders, today announced the acquisition of Begin Again Institute of Boulder, Colorado, a treatment center specializing in treating sex and pornography addiction in adult males.

“Begin Again Institute shares ILC’s belief that we must address core issues and deep-rooted trauma, not just the resulting behaviors, to experience healing and lasting transformation. Dr. Michael Barta is an incredibly talented thought leader and clinician in our field, and his addition to ILC’s executive leadership team adds a tremendous depth of expertise. We are thrilled to enter into a fully integrated partnership with BAI, especially as the number of people struggling with mental health and intimacy disorders in our country continues to rise,” said Ryan Chapman, CEO of Integrative Life Center. “The depression, anxiety and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are only going to make a bad problem that much worse. Together, ILC and Begin Again are honored and grateful to be well-positioned to serve those in need.”

Founded in 2008, Begin Again Institute helps men heal both the cause and symptoms of their sexually addicted behaviors and rebuild relationships with damaged wives, partners and other relationships. The Institute’s founder, Dr. Michael Barta, works with nationally recognized trauma specialists to understand and develop treatment for sexual addiction as the result of attachment disorders. He developed the TINSA™ (Trauma-Induced Sexual Addiction) model of treatment utilizing the most recent research concerning the neurobiological formation and treatment of sex addiction and continues to publish numerous articles and book chapters regarding psychological issues and sexual addiction.

Led by Certified Sex Addiction Therapists and Certified Clinical Partner Specialists utilizing dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), the Trauma Resiliency Model (TLM), Psychobiological Approach to Couples Therapy (PACT), BrainSpotting and other evidence-based therapies, Begin Again Institute offers a variety of treatment programs, including a 14-day Men’s Intensive, Individual and Group therapy, 3-day Couples Intensives, 2-day Partner’s Intensives, and online courses.

“From the moment I started speaking with Ryan Chapman, I knew our philosophies were a perfect match,” Dr. Barta said. “I’m very excited for Begin Again Institute to be strategically partnered with Integrative Life Center so that we can continue our shared mission to help as many people as possible get free from addiction.”

Part of the national recovery community for over a decade, ILC integrates evidence-based methods with non-traditional approaches in a holistic program for clients to achieve lasting recovery of body, mind and spirit. The community reintegration model provides personalized treatment plans, so clients can progress at their own pace in a real-world environment.

ILC is one of the only mental health and addiction treatment centers with a protocol for testing clients for COVID-19 upon admission and if necessary, providing a supervised quarantine environment with telehealth services until the client is cleared to join group therapies.

In addition to the multi-disciplinary, evidence-based therapies that ILC provides — cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), comprehensive resource model (CRM), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and EMDR, as well as adventure, spiritual and experiential methods — Dr. Barta’s highly effective TINSA™ model is being integrated into the sex addiction program for men. Those who may need treatment in addition to the two-week intensive at Begin Again Institute in Boulder can consult with the same admissions department to arrange for a higher level of care at ILC.

For more information, please visit www.integrativelifecenter.com or www.beginagaininstitute.com

About Integrative Life Center

Integrative Life Center is a Nashville-based, dually licensed behavioral health treatment center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse. ILC offers a full continuum of trauma-informed care including Residential, Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Aftercare programs for mental health disorders, substance use disorders, trauma, eating disorders and sex, love and intimacy disorders. Through an individualized, holistic approach to recovery, ILC is designed to treat the whole person, mind, body and spirit. To learn more, visit www.integrativelifecenter.com or call (615) 891-2226.

About Begin Again Institute

Begin Again Institute, located in Boulder, CO, is an addiction center specializing in sex & porn addiction recovery. For over 11 years, BAI’s partner-sensitive treatment program has utilized the TINSA™ Model developed by Dr. Michael Barta, coupled with the TASK Approach developed by Dr. Patrick Carnes. BAI helps stop destructive sexual behaviors, find the root cause of addiction, and provide a solid foundation for lasting recovery. To learn more, visit www.beginagaininstitute.com.

