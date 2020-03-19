Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Integreon : Provides Enhanced Global Remote Work Solution During Coronavirus Pandemic, Leveraging SecureReview Data Security Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:06am EDT

The Coronavirus has drastically changed business on an international scale. In response, Integreon, a global alternative legal services and business managed services provider, announced today that the company has enhanced its ability to service clients remotely by offering a highly secure work from home (WFH) environment. This environment continues to provide all of the security, productivity, and quality Integreon clients have come to expect. As part of the WFH solution, Integreon has partnered with SecureReview, leveraging its data protection platform to globally enable employees to securely provide services while working from home or other remote locations.

Integreon’s services require employees to access sensitive and highly confidential data in connection with litigations, cybersecurity incidents, and compliance inquiries. Anticipating the potential impacts of the Coronavirus on its global workforce and the downstream effects on client service and delivery, Integreon mobilized to create a comprehensive WFH solution that meets its clients’ rigorous standards. Enabled by SecureReview, Integreon is able to continue delivering to clients who allow remote work the same quality, productivity, and security clients have come to expect from its delivery centers in the US, UK, India, and the Philippines.

Integreon’s state-of-the-art WFH infrastructure, coupled with SecureReview, offers enhanced security features such as detailed reviewer activity logs and use of best practices security configurations including data encryption at rest. The platform also provides all necessary infrastructure for Integreon reviewers to effectively conduct their work, while clients are assured that informational artifacts such as cached documents, search terms, and custodian’s names are never downloaded to local computers.

Business continuity is a priority for Integreon and data security is paramount to its clients. Integreon’s WFH solution, with SecureReview, extends a secure work environment to home-based employees so that Integreon’s services can continue operating “business as usual.” This approach to working remotely significantly reduces Coronavirus-related business disruptions and enables staff to remain working on sensitive projects while maintaining a strong security posture.

“Integreon is assertively meeting the needs and challenges of serving clients during the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Jamie Berry, Executive Vice President and Head of Integreon’s Legal Services Business Unit. “Both the safety of our employees and the ability to meet our clients’ needs are at the forefront of our decision-making. Our global WFH infrastructure, assisted by SecureReview, allows us to accomplish both goals.”

“We are so pleased that Integreon will use SecureReview to ensure security, accessibility and business continuity for its global client projects,” remarked Jordan Ellington, founder of SecureReview. “The Coronavirus pandemic makes home-based work an essential part of doing business. Our technology powers proactive companies like Integreon.”

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal and business solutions to leading law firms, corporations and professional services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of over 3,000 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.Integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About SecureReview

SecureReview was founded in 2017 to help legal, financial and life sciences organizations protect sensitive data with a transparent layer of security. SecureReview protects document reviews, investigations, translations, deals, audits, and any situation where organizations share extremely sensitive files with external users, while meeting stringent corporate IT and regulatory security requirements. For more information, visit http://www.securereview.com or email info@securereview.com.

Follow us on social: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securereview

Twitter: https://twitter.com/secure_review

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aGLOBALDATA : Vocus partners with Zoom as demand for remote working soars due to Covid-19, says GlobalData
PU
08:22aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
08:22aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES : Provides Update on FDA Regulatory Timeline
PU
08:22aSAP : How the VistaVu Customer Success Team Creates Great Customer Experiences
PU
08:22aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on notice of call of Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020
PU
08:22aJA Solar offer customers high-quality solar modules with Mono PERC MBB Cells adopting Ga-doped Silicon Wafers
PR
08:21aAIR FRANCE KLM : working with government to help repatriate French, European travelers
RE
08:21aCHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aAustralia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
08:18aCLEARSALE RANKS ON INC. MAGAZINE FIRST-EVER LIST OF FLORIDA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES&MDASH;THE INC. 5000 SERIES : Florida
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group