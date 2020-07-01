Intel 471 and Cyware Team Up to Provide Advanced Threat Intelligence Solutions

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, today announced that they are teaming up with Intel 471 , the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence, to bring adversary and malware intelligence to security teams across the world.

The integration brings data from Intel 471 into the Cyware Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX) platform to be analyzed and operationalized across an organization's security stack. CTIX is an advanced threat intelligence platform (TIP) that can combine Intel 471 with other threat intelligence feeds to draw correlations and better map potential attacker footprints both in the broader threat landscape and in their own environment. With this integration, users can more quickly prioritize the threats that matter to their organization such as threat actors, malware, malicious infrastructure, exploits, and vulnerabilities and lead to smarter security decisions.

"By teaming up with Cyware, we're not only providing organizations with indicators that are rich with context, TTP information and malware intelligence reports, but also the ability to easily operationalize it within their own environment," said Michael Anderson, VP of Intel 471 Partnerships.

CTIX provides the ability to aggregate, analyze, and correlate threat data from any source and in any format and make it operational and actionable for security teams. Users can take advantage of automation throughout the threat intelligence lifecycle using Cyware's advanced security orchestration, rule engine, and REST API capabilities to move faster and take decisive action against threats.

"This partnership with Intel 471 allows our users to gain a better understanding of adversaries and the methods they use to attack organizations," Amit Patel, VP of Sales - Americas, at Cyware. "Being able to leverage timely, accurate intel like this allows security teams to take full advantage of the CTIX platform and build a better defense."

About Cyware

Cyware provides threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion products to security teams across the world. Cyware's innovative solutions include capabilities for strategic and tactical threat intelligence sharing, cyber fusion, security orchestration and automation, and incident response. Cyware's solutions make secure collaboration, cyber resiliency, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for organizations, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com .

About Intel 471

At Intel 471, their mission is to protect your organization, your products, your assets, and your people. Since 2014, they've been the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence curated from closed sources where threat actors collaborate, communicate and plan cyberattacks. To learn more about Intel 471, visit intel471.com or on LinkedIn, or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-471-and-cyware-team-up-to-provide-advanced-threat-intelligence-solutions-301086751.html

SOURCE Cyware Labs