Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intel Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether the company misled investors in connection with a delay in production of Intel’s 7-nanometer production process, and the resulting loss of competitive advantage.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 23, 2020, Intel announced that a new 7-nanometer production process was delayed again, “[t]he company’s 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations,” the company said as it reported quarterly results on Thursday. “The primary driver is the yield of Intel’s 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company’s internal target.”

On July 24, 2020, following a conference call with Intel management, several analyst firms sharply criticized the company. “This, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company,” wrote Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. “From here we see things growing increasingly painful” as the delays “are likely to overshadow anything good they can put forth.” Barclays wrote that Intel has “no viable roadmap to remain competitive.”

On news of the delay, and after the conference call, the Company’s shares fell sharply in intraday trading on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pJOST WERKE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:02pINDIVIOR : to pay $600 million to settle U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims
RE
03:02pTECHCOM, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pCHAMPIGNON BRANDS : Announces Filing of Business Acquisition Reports and Appointment of Director
AQ
03:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) on Behalf of Investors
GL
03:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of ECMOHO Limited Investors (MOHO) on Behalf of Investors
GL
03:01pCPD S A : 24/2020 Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT FOR VRCA, DB, AND BAYRY : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group