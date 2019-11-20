Intel Memory Drive Technology Expanded to Support Intel® Optane™ Technology for the Desktop Environment

ScaleMP™, a leader in high-end virtualization software, today announces that it partnered with Intel to optimize and tune Intel Memory Drive Technology for Intel® Optane™ client solid state drives (SSDs), targeting clients in need of larger system memory for the desktop environment.

Experts are available on the SC19 show floor in Denver to discuss the technology and applications for engineering, scientific, and analytics workstations, and demos are available too, showing how the memory drive enables Intel® SSDs to function as system memory for transparently replacing or expanding DRAM for memory-intensive applications in the client environment.

“Intel’s Optane client solid state SSD coupled with Intel Memory Drive Technology, delivers an industry-leading, high-end solution for memory-intensive client applications, such as engineering simulations, in-memory data analytics, bioinformatics and other memory-intensive applications,” said Shai Fultheim, CEO and founder of ScaleMP. “It is lowering the acquisition cost and enabling larger system scales for demanding applications, expanding the system memory of a workstation by up to 8x the installed DRAM. Our customers leverage the cost and scale benefits of NVM over DRAM and make decisions in real time without changes to their software stacks.”

“Building on the success of Intel Memory Drive technology in data center applications, expanding system memory for desktop and workstations with high performance Intel® Optane™ Technology is the logical next step,” said David Lundell, director of Strategic Planning and Marketing at Intel Corporation. “We now enable engineers, data analysts, animators and many others to affordably expand their workstation’s memory to enable them to take advantage of in-memory data.”

This technology enables the creation of very high memory systems based on the Intel® Optane™ SSDs, including the data center P4800x/P4801x series and the Client 900p/905p series.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing for large compute and memory environments. Solutions based on ScaleMP technology are SAP-certified and compatible with both Intel and AMD processors; more than 10,000 systems run ScaleMP solutions in over 40 countries; ScaleMP OEMs and resellers include IT leaders such as Intel, Western Digital, Lenovo, Dell, and HPE; ScaleMP software has also been successfully deployed with servers from Fujitsu, Cisco, Huawei, Inspur, and Supermicro. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

