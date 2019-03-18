Log in
IntelGenx Technologies : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on March 22, 2019 – Conference Call to Follow on March 25, 2019

03/18/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

Saint Laurent, Quebec, March 18, 2019 - IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after market close on March 22, 2019.

An associated conference call will be hosted by Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Andre Godin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, on March 25, 2019 to discuss the results and provide a business update. Details of the conference call and webcast are below:

Date: Monday, March 25, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Conference dial-in: (833) 231-8269

International dial-in: (647) 689-4114

Conference ID: 1297963

Webcast Registration: Click here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.intelgenx.com, under 'Investor Relations'.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. 

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
Executive Vice-President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Disclaimer

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:39:04 UTC
