IntelePeer : Announces Jeremy Jones' Promotion to Chief Commercial Officer

IntelePeer, the leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)
provider for enterprises, has announced the promotion of Jeremy Jones to
Chief Commercial Officer. Named annually to the prestigious Top Channel
Chiefs list from The Channel Company, Jones has developed an
award-winning partner program and internal sales culture that focuses on
ensuring mutual success and prioritizing customer satisfaction. Jones
has also been critical to enabling IntelePeer’s channel partners to
understand and sell the company’s new CPaaS products.
The leadership of Jeremy Jones has driven record-setting revenue growth
for the company over the last two years. Since IntelePeer’s move to a
100% indirect sales model in 2017, the company’s sales have grown by
over 45% year-over-year. After IntelePeer launched Atmosphere® CPaaS in
2018, Jones’ team quickly mobilized to train and educate partners,
resulting in recent monthly bookings growing by over 200% from prior
year. These numbers are expected to continue rising with two recently
closed deals worth a combined contract value of $5.76M.
Since joining IntelePeer in 2014, Jones has implemented several
improvements to the Cloud Advantage Partner Program to streamline
processes and operations for Partners and drive Partner engagement,
allowing IntelePeer to be well equipped to provide the best service and
support to partners and customers. He has launched new training
opportunities across new products and industry trends, championed a
newly redesigned partner portal experience, and created a new team of
dedicated Channel Managers to provide rapid turnaround for quotes.
“We’re elated to recognize and promote Jeremy who is an extraordinary
sales leader,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO and President. “He is experienced
in his role and brings creative ideas and teamwork to the table that
contribute to enhancing both the partner and customer experience.”
“It’s an exciting time to be at IntelePeer. Our products and services
are creating tremendous opportunities for partners and their customers
as they look to our CPaaS 2.0 products to help solve business challenges
and improve the customer experience,” stated Jeremy Jones, Chief
Commercial Officer. “We strive every day to provide our partners with
top-tier products, enablement, and support as they work to assist their
customers with digital transformation initiatives.”
Jeremy is responsible for all sales activities with regard to channel
partners, solution providers, and referral partner programs with the
company. He oversees the expansion of account revenues through
value-added sales, solution-based selling techniques and the achievement
of maximum productivity. Previously, Jeremy was the National Director of
Partner Sales for Level 3 Communications. Prior to that at Global
Crossing, Jeremy managed channel partner relationships for national and
global services in leadership roles presiding over teams responsible for
sales, account management, customer support, and sales engineering.
