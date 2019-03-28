IntelePeer : Announces Jeremy Jones' Promotion to Chief Commercial Officer

Leading and enabling partners to sell the company’s CPaaS 2.0 products contribute to record-setting channel growth

IntelePeer, the leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider for enterprises, has announced the promotion of Jeremy Jones to Chief Commercial Officer. Named annually to the prestigious Top Channel Chiefs list from The Channel Company, Jones has developed an award-winning partner program and internal sales culture that focuses on ensuring mutual success and prioritizing customer satisfaction. Jones has also been critical to enabling IntelePeer’s channel partners to understand and sell the company’s new CPaaS products.

The leadership of Jeremy Jones has driven record-setting revenue growth for the company over the last two years. Since IntelePeer’s move to a 100% indirect sales model in 2017, the company’s sales have grown by over 45% year-over-year. After IntelePeer launched Atmosphere® CPaaS in 2018, Jones’ team quickly mobilized to train and educate partners, resulting in recent monthly bookings growing by over 200% from prior year. These numbers are expected to continue rising with two recently closed deals worth a combined contract value of $5.76M.

Since joining IntelePeer in 2014, Jones has implemented several improvements to the Cloud Advantage Partner Program to streamline processes and operations for Partners and drive Partner engagement, allowing IntelePeer to be well equipped to provide the best service and support to partners and customers. He has launched new training opportunities across new products and industry trends, championed a newly redesigned partner portal experience, and created a new team of dedicated Channel Managers to provide rapid turnaround for quotes.

“We’re elated to recognize and promote Jeremy who is an extraordinary sales leader,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO and President. “He is experienced in his role and brings creative ideas and teamwork to the table that contribute to enhancing both the partner and customer experience.”

“It’s an exciting time to be at IntelePeer. Our products and services are creating tremendous opportunities for partners and their customers as they look to our CPaaS 2.0 products to help solve business challenges and improve the customer experience,” stated Jeremy Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. “We strive every day to provide our partners with top-tier products, enablement, and support as they work to assist their customers with digital transformation initiatives.”

Jeremy is responsible for all sales activities with regard to channel partners, solution providers, and referral partner programs with the company. He oversees the expansion of account revenues through value-added sales, solution-based selling techniques and the achievement of maximum productivity. Previously, Jeremy was the National Director of Partner Sales for Level 3 Communications. Prior to that at Global Crossing, Jeremy managed channel partner relationships for national and global services in leadership roles presiding over teams responsible for sales, account management, customer support, and sales engineering.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer delivers an omni-channel communications platform built for the enterprise. We believe that business communications are meant for more than just simple interactions – they should enable businesses to deliver truly delightful experiences. With our voice, messaging, ready-to-use applications, open APIs, and analytics, companies can build and integrate communications-enabled workflows to create world-class customer experiences and improve business processes through automation. Our full-stack solution is backed by a rock-solid network and a team of experts who provide nothing but award-winning customer service. It’s time to move beyond basic communications! Visit www.intelepeer.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005268/en/