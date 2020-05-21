IntelePeer : Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Three-time award winner continues to set the bar for superior customer support for its enterprise communication customers

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

IntelePeer was selected from more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. As a three-time Stevie® winner, IntelePeer was commended for its continued commitment to ensuring the highest level of customer experience.

One judge stated, “IntelePeer is a forward-thinking business with innovative ideas, processes, and customer service at the forefront. Great commitment to team and individual development ensure superior customer and employee experience.”

Founded in 2003, IntelePeer delivers communications solutions for the enterprise and enables its customers and partners to solve business challenges using advanced capabilities such as AI, automation, and analytics. IntelePeer has built its Customer Experience team to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle including onboarding, solution design and implementation, best practices, and ongoing support. With its customer-centric model, the company can provide technical expertise and continuous process improvements to service its rapidly growing customer base without compromising customer satisfaction.

“This award is a testament to the tremendous effort we give our customers to ensure they get the most out of our products,” said Matt Edic, Chief Experience Officer of IntelePeer. “I’m so proud of our entire Customer Experience team for the dedication, expertise, and commitment to our customers they demonstrate day in and day out.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer delivers an omni-channel communications platform built for the enterprise. We believe that business communications are meant for more than just simple interactions – they should enable businesses to deliver truly delightful experiences. With our voice, messaging, ready-to-use applications, open APIs, and analytics, companies can build and integrate communications-enabled workflows to create world-class customer experiences and improve business processes through automation. Our full-stack solution is backed by a rock-solid network and a team of experts who provide nothing but award-winning customer service. It’s time to move beyond basic communications!

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

