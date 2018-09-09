Intelenet opens a new Global Delivery Center in Jordan

Latest development results in Intelenet Global Services consolidating Middle East presence

Intelenet® Global Services, a renowned global Business Process Services player announced that the company has set up a center in Jordan with the inauguration of its latest global delivery center. The state-of-the-art center with a capacity of 200 seats will help the company expand its operations across all sectors and provide low cost Arabic delivery location based on emerging client demands.

Intelenet has four centers in the Middle-East catering to clients across travel, logistics, telecom, financial services and public sectors with cost optimal BPS service offerings in English and Arabic. The setting up of Jordan center is a stepping stone which will allow Intelenet to provide hybrid onshore and offshore delivery locations. The center is in the process of expanding to a 500-seater facility and will be a pivotal center for driving growth in the GCC region.

Piety Gonsalves, Managing Director – Middle East, Intelenet Global Services said, “Jordan is a strategic low cost nearshore delivery location for us and this center underscores our intent to grow aggressively in this region leveraging local talent. We see significant opportunities to grow across sectors. With this strategic presence in Amman, our continuous endeavor is towards operational excellence and delivering customer satisfaction by providing digital transformation based new age innovations,”

Intelenet® has a global footprint with presence in eight countries, with a combined strength of 40+ service centers and 55000 employees to meet the growing requirements of businesses from various corners of the world in multiple languages.

