Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intelenet opens a new Global Delivery Center in Jordan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 04:20am CEST

Latest development results in Intelenet Global Services consolidating Middle East presence

Intelenet® Global Services, a renowned global Business Process Services player announced that the company has set up a center in Jordan with the inauguration of its latest global delivery center. The state-of-the-art center with a capacity of 200 seats will help the company expand its operations across all sectors and provide low cost Arabic delivery location based on emerging client demands.

Intelenet has four centers in the Middle-East catering to clients across travel, logistics, telecom, financial services and public sectors with cost optimal BPS service offerings in English and Arabic. The setting up of Jordan center is a stepping stone which will allow Intelenet to provide hybrid onshore and offshore delivery locations. The center is in the process of expanding to a 500-seater facility and will be a pivotal center for driving growth in the GCC region.

Piety Gonsalves, Managing Director – Middle East, Intelenet Global Services said, “Jordan is a strategic low cost nearshore delivery location for us and this center underscores our intent to grow aggressively in this region leveraging local talent. We see significant opportunities to grow across sectors. With this strategic presence in Amman, our continuous endeavor is towards operational excellence and delivering customer satisfaction by providing digital transformation based new age innovations,”

Intelenet® has a global footprint with presence in eight countries, with a combined strength of 40+ service centers and 55000 employees to meet the growing requirements of businesses from various corners of the world in multiple languages.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/08AHF Cheers Victory on LGBTQ Rights in India!
BU
09/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Worcester man charged with stabbing outside Pleasant Street gas station
AQ
09/08Intelenet opens a new Global Delivery Center in Jordan
BU
09/08GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
AC
09/08RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 10
AQ
09/08SP PLUS : Electronic parking machines coming to downtown Stockton
AQ
09/08EBAY : Will Extend Seller Protections to Sellers Impacted by Tropical Storm Florence
PU
09/08CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
PR
09/08'THEY'RE BUYING SIX AND SEVEN OF EVERYTHING' : Customers flock to stores ahead of storm
AQ
09/08AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
3CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants
5INDIAN OIL CORPORATION : DIESEL PRICE: Truckers warn of strike

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.