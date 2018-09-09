Intelenet opens a new Global Delivery Center in Jordan

Intelenet® Global Services, a renowned global Business Process Services
player announced that the company has set up a center in Jordan with the
inauguration of its latest global delivery center. The state-of-the-art
center with a capacity of 200 seats will help the company expand its
operations across all sectors and provide low cost Arabic delivery
location based on emerging client demands.
Intelenet has four centers in the Middle-East catering to clients across
travel, logistics, telecom, financial services and public sectors with
cost optimal BPS service offerings in English and Arabic. The setting up
of Jordan center is a stepping stone which will allow Intelenet to
provide hybrid onshore and offshore delivery locations. The center is in
the process of expanding to a 500-seater facility and will be a pivotal
center for driving growth in the GCC region.
Piety Gonsalves, Managing Director – Middle East, Intelenet Global
Services said, “Jordan is a strategic low cost nearshore delivery
location for us and this center underscores our intent to grow
aggressively in this region leveraging local talent. We see significant
opportunities to grow across sectors. With this strategic presence in
Amman, our continuous endeavor is towards operational excellence and
delivering customer satisfaction by providing digital transformation
based new age innovations,”
Intelenet® has a global footprint with presence in eight countries, with
a combined strength of 40+ service centers and 55000 employees to meet
the growing requirements of businesses from various corners of the world
in multiple languages.
