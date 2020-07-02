Log in
InteliChart : Partnership with PointClickCare Brings Family Portal to Senior Care Industry

07/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

InteliChart, a leader in patient-engagement technology, announced a partnership today with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care industry. As a result, senior care providers can now offer residents’ families and caregivers access to InteliChart’s Family Portal.

“InteliChart is pleased to bring the benefits of our Family Portal to PointClickCare’s 21,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies,” said InteliChart CEO, Gary Hamilton. “With Family Portal, family members and caregivers are empowered to stay informed about the health and well-being of their loved ones in long-term care facilities. Knowing what’s happening with each resident gives family members peace of mind and the insight to overcome challenges associated with managing the health of a loved one from a distance.”

Residents’ health status, medication adherence, meal consumption, and participation in activities can all be monitored through the Family Portal. Secure messaging with facility staff is available, eliminating the frustration and inefficiency of phone tag. Invoices can be viewed and paid. And most importantly, remote families can stay engaged and emotionally attached with their loved one through the social interaction the portal provides.

“The PointClickCare Marketplace offers one of the widest ranges of integrated solutions available to the market,” says Chris Beekman, marketplace director, PointClickCare. “Our partnership with InteliChart, and other Marketplace partners, is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.”

“InteliChart has a rich history of successfully partnering with HIT vendors who rely on us for product innovation and development for their engagement products. Our partners appreciate that our sole focus has been on the patient for over a decade and that our premium products reflect that commitment,” added Hamilton.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate. Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing more than 36 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite.


© Business Wire 2020
