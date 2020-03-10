Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IntelliCentrics Global : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS

03/10/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd.

中 智 全 球 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6819)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO

RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS

This is a voluntary announcement made by IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group''). The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business developments of the Group in light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

The Company currently has not observed any material impact by COVID-19 virus on its fee income from existing subscribers. However, as the virus outbreak has spread into numerous countries including the United States, the Company has observed longer decision making cycles of locations of care (''LoCs'') and vendor companies and reduction in attendance at marketing events, which are expected to have a negative effect on the Group's subscriber growth for the second half of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

In addition, the virus outbreak is expected to delay the Group's rolling out its Go Badge feature. The Group outsources the manufacture of The SEC3URE Go! (''Go Badge'') hardware to suppliers located in Asia. The Group has been informed that due to the Chinese government's certain emergency public health measures including transportation and work restrictions, the delivery of Go Badge hardware is expected to be delayed for approximately three months. The delay does not directly affect the Group's subscription fee. However, as the Company believes the Go Badge feature is an attractive upgrade to its LoCs and subscribers, the delay in rolling out Go Badge may slow down the Group's subscriber growth.

As the outbreak of COVID-19 virus is still evolving, the Company is not in a position to quantify the financial impact of the virus outbreak on the Group. The Company will continue to assess the impact of the virus outbreak and make further announcement(s) as and when necessary.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd.

LIN Tzung-Liang

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, March 10, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LIN Tzung-Liang and Mr. Michael James SHEEHAN; the non-executive Directors are Mr. LIN Kuo-Chang and Mr. Leo HERMACINSKI; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. HSIEH Yu Tien, Ms. HUANG Yi-Fen and Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis.

Disclaimer

IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:38:05 UTC
