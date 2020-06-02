Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IntelliChief to Present "Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance" at the Quest Forum Digital Event During JD Edwards Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Tampa, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will present "Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance" at the Quest Forum Digital Event During JD Edwards Week. Originally planned for COLLABORATE20, this presentation is designed to spur the automation discussion in businesses looking to phase out inefficient, paper-based processes in departments like Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, and Human Resources.

(June 9, 11:00 a.m. est) Frictionless Automation Strategies to Enhance Business Performance

Learn how content management, process automation, and elimination of paper and manual processes deliver business benefits. This session will help you assess what processes are appropriate for automation and why, what automation looks like in real-world examples, and how businesses just like yours can benefit. You will:

  • Learn to identify processes suitable for automation
  • Understand the relationship between content management systems, workflows, and high-volume / transactional content
  • Examine the increased visibility and improvement to business performance that comes with real-time analytics guiding you


Attendees will be able to return to work and evaluate processes suitable for ECM and automation. They will obtain a comprehensive understanding of the ROI of automation and will have the opportunity to take part in a complimentary ROI consultation specific to their business.

Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2679615796891882509

About the Quest Digital Forum Event

The Quest Forum at COLLABORATE has gone digital -- same great content, same great people, same great event – now online! Introducing the Quest Forum Digital Event. You’ll get the latest news about what’s coming from Oracle, dive deep into practical hands-on learning with key product experts, connect with other Oracle users, join in the conversation through panel discussions and live Q&A and explore vendor solutions in the virtual show floor.

This comprehensive digital event includes a full roster of education programs for the JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle Cloud apps and Database and Technology communities, including:

  • Product-centric education tracks and sessions
  • Oracle Hands-On Labs and other workshops
  • Demonstration and Tips & Tricks sessions
  • Meet the Experts events and other panel sessions
  • Special Interest Group meet-ups and digital roundtables

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachment 

Zachary Leete
IntelliChief
2394049545
zleete@intellichief.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:26pNY MAYOR : 8 p.m. curfew all week after post-protest mayhem
AQ
04:26pMONAT Global Extends Exclusive Mentoring Program With Leadership Coach John C. Maxwell
BU
04:23pTROILUS GOLD : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million
AQ
04:23pQOSINA : Provides Cost-Effective Off-the-Shelf and Custom Tubing
BU
04:22pBrattle Congratulates Judy Chang on Appointment as Undersecretary of Energy at MA Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
PR
04:20pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the S&P Global Ratings 2020 Virtual Insurance Conference
AQ
04:18pO'CHARLEY'S : “Hometown Heroes” Initiative Serves Thousands of Meals to Health Care Workers & First Responders Across the Country with Summer Expansion Focused on Additional Community Needs
BU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés 2019
PU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes annuels 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
3Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group