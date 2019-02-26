IntelliCorp Announces Alliance with SmartRecruiters to Provide a Seamless Integration for Background Screening

Intellicorp Records, Inc., a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, announced
today an alliance with SmartRecruiters to empower IntelliCorp customers
with an integrated solution that helps simplify applicant screening and
enhance the candidate experience. IntelliCorp is a provider of
comprehensive background checks and employment screening services for
businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The IntelliCorp-SmartRecruiters integration simplifies the recruiting
process by delivering a seamless and secure method to transmit candidate
data, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced time to hire. It
also boasts IntelliCorp’s mobile applicant portal solution, where
candidates self-enter their information needed for the background check
online from their phone, laptop, or desktop. Included within the portal
are paperless disclosure and authorization forms, e-signature
capabilities, driver’s license data capture, and a screening process
compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
“The IntelliCorp-SmartRecruiters integration provides an end-to-end
talent acquisition solution that benefits both the customer and
candidate,” said Todd Carpenter, IntelliCorp president. “It increases
the efficiency of the recruiting process, provides a smooth experience
for candidates, and incorporates compliance-driven background screening
to help employers hire with confidence.”
In addition to the integration, IntelliCorp is committed to providing
value to clients through superior service, compliance, quality data, and
secure technology solutions. To that end, IntelliCorp was named number
one on HRO Today magazine’s 2018 Baker’s Dozen list of the
nation’s top midsize-program screening providers and the leader in the
Quality of Service category.
About IntelliCorp
Intellicorp Records, Inc., is a provider of comprehensive background
checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit
organizations. A Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, IntelliCorp is
accredited through the National Association of Professional Background
Screeners (NAPBS). Clients benefit from industry-leading data,
easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and
compliance education. IntelliCorp’s customer-driven solutions and
flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple
platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding
principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp’s
steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements
pertaining to background screening. For more information, please visit www.intellicorp.net.
About SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance
organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for
recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud
platform with an open marketplace for 3rd party recruitment services.
Unlike the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces,
SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring
managers want to use the product, and recruiters love us because we make
their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Equinox, and Alcoa use
SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage. For more
information, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or on https://www.smartrecruiters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005661/en/