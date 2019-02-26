Log in
IntelliCorp Announces Alliance with SmartRecruiters to Provide a Seamless Integration for Background Screening

02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

Intellicorp Records, Inc., a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, announced today an alliance with SmartRecruiters to empower IntelliCorp customers with an integrated solution that helps simplify applicant screening and enhance the candidate experience. IntelliCorp is a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening services for businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The IntelliCorp-SmartRecruiters integration simplifies the recruiting process by delivering a seamless and secure method to transmit candidate data, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced time to hire. It also boasts IntelliCorp’s mobile applicant portal solution, where candidates self-enter their information needed for the background check online from their phone, laptop, or desktop. Included within the portal are paperless disclosure and authorization forms, e-signature capabilities, driver’s license data capture, and a screening process compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

“The IntelliCorp-SmartRecruiters integration provides an end-to-end talent acquisition solution that benefits both the customer and candidate,” said Todd Carpenter, IntelliCorp president. “It increases the efficiency of the recruiting process, provides a smooth experience for candidates, and incorporates compliance-driven background screening to help employers hire with confidence.”

In addition to the integration, IntelliCorp is committed to providing value to clients through superior service, compliance, quality data, and secure technology solutions. To that end, IntelliCorp was named number one on HRO Today magazine’s 2018 Baker’s Dozen list of the nation’s top midsize-program screening providers and the leader in the Quality of Service category.

About IntelliCorp

Intellicorp Records, Inc., is a provider of comprehensive background checks and employment screening solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations. A Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, IntelliCorp is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Clients benefit from industry-leading data, easy-to-use services, personalized customer service, and training and compliance education. IntelliCorp’s customer-driven solutions and flexible system architecture allow for simple integration into multiple platforms. A robust operational framework and infrastructure of guiding principles and industry best practices demonstrate IntelliCorp’s steadfast commitment to compliance with federal and state requirements pertaining to background screening. For more information, please visit www.intellicorp.net.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for 3rd party recruitment services. Unlike the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring managers want to use the product, and recruiters love us because we make their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Equinox, and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage. For more information, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or on https://www.smartrecruiters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
