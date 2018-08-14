Intelligent Input: How Insights are Driving Inspiring Interactions and Improving Innovation

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services provider focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, has released the latest edition of its executive journal focused on new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action from industry innovators.

Discover how data insights impact real people in the summer issue of the Customer Strategist Journal at http://www.ttec.com/customer-strategist

Few organizations are able to process the immense collection of data available to them. Digital, social, interaction, transaction, behavioral, unstructured, real-time and historical are just a few of the relevant data resources that can be successfully leveraged to create insights through intelligence. This issue of the journal describes key strategies and tools that allow companies to unlock crucial insights that lead to exceptional customer experience.

"Data complexity continues to grow with the evolving world of digital, AI, automation and IoT, and companies too often see this growth as a barrier to success," said Tony Tsai, Chief Innovation and Information Officer, TTEC. "With the right tools, technology and process in place, brands are able to harness the power of their data resources to deliver value to their customers and their business."

This issue, "Data Insights are Human Insights," describes how voice of the customer, data visualization and customer analytics tools are improving customer experiences through insight. Articles include:

With GDPR going into effect just a few short months ago, companies are working feverishly to comply with data access rules that weren't contemplated in most digital systems when originally designed, developed and implemented. Customer data security, privacy concerns and compliance may be top of mind but for many leading brands, data insights are an equal priority. When used properly, actionable insight can strengthen customer relationships, optimize business processes, and influence new innovations.

Tsai continued, "A strategic focus on creating a data and analytics ecosystem is key to unlocking insights and future value streams. When these insights are operationalized, brands begin driving exceptional omnichannel customer experiences."

