Intelligent Office to Open a New Facility in Burlingame, California

06/24/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Office, a virtual, professionally staffed office space for mobile executives, small businesses, professional services firms, and independent contractors, is announcing the opening of a San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula site.

Intelligent Office - Burlingame CA

The San Francisco area was recently ranked as the second most expensive place in the United States to rent office space by National Real Estate Investor. By adding a new virtual office in Burlingame, Intelligent Office can give Bay Area entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses access to a well-trained staff, and the flexibility of a mobile office, all without the sky-high cost of renting their own office space.

Small businesses across the country are experiencing continued growth, but in order to thrive in this challenging, competitive business environment, they are seeking to work smarter. The tailored services of virtual offices are increasingly becoming a source for reducing overhead cost, and ultimately, to achieve greater success. Intelligent Office's business suites, virtual offices, shared conference rooms, remote receptionists, and Intelligent Assistants provide support for entrepreneurs, professional services firms, independent contractors, satellite offices, and home-based businesses across the Bay Area.

"We look forward to opening and are thrilled to be bringing industry-leader Intelligent Office to this vibrant entrepreneurial community," said Al Weedman, President of Intelligent Office San Francisco and Burlingame. "The Bay Area is a hub of innovation and cutting-edge business, and the focus is on value creation. Our easily accessible Burlingame location will enable us to reach this community and help it grow. By delivering customized services and innovative workspace solutions, we aim to add value for our clients-allowing them to work smarter and better."

The 1350 Old Bayshore Highway facility is scheduled to launch operations in July 2019, and to host a grand opening in August. To arrange a tour, please visit http://sfo.intelligentoffice.com or call (650) 680-2000.

About Intelligent Office:

Intelligent Office is the leading virtual, professionally staffed office space for mobile executives and small businesses in North America. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO, and has over 60 franchises across the United States and Canada. Intelligent Office helps clients grow their businesses and work smarter by combining professional staffing with the physical and technological infrastructure of a virtual office. For more information on services, go to http://sfo.intelligentoffice.com.

You can also follow Intelligent Office Burlingame on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligent-office-burlingame/, or visit the company on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IntelligentOfficeBurlingame.

News Source: Intelligent Office Burlingame

Related link: http://sfo.intelligentoffice.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/intelligent-office-to-open-a-new-facility-in-burlingame-california/
