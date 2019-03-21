Intelligent Waves Awarded $2.9M Contract by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

Intelligent Waves LLC, an end-to-end information technology solutions
provider, today announced that it was awarded a $2.9 million task order
to deliver information technology support to the Department of Veterans
Affairs (VA). Enabling efficient and effective care of veterans, the
task order – awarded under VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total
Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract – has a one-year base period
of performance with four additional option years.
“We are honored to work with the Veterans Affairs and help make
healthcare more efficient for our veterans,” said James Howell, chief
operating officer for Intelligent Waves. “By delivering the right
resources and technologies to VA healthcare professionals, we continue
to support VA’s mission to provide the best care for the men and women
who have proudly served our country.”
Intelligent Waves will provide Just in Time (JIT) user provisioning and
warehouse management support for the Office of Strategic Operations.
Support efforts range from the creation of new network user accounts and
session initiation protocol (SIP) accounts to processing equipment
requests to include updating inventory systems, packaging/shipping
laptops, workstations, monitors, and other peripheral devices to
designated locations. Intelligent Waves personnel will support the
creation of the JIT laptop delivery and warehouse management of the VA
storage facility in Landover, Md.
About Intelligent Waves
Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled
veteran-owned small business providing end-to-end information technology
solutions to public and private sector customers. Excelling in
enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing, cyber, and mobility, we
deploy secure technologies and digital strategies to drive innovation
for our customers. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
